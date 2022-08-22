Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Suffers bicep injury
Okoronkwo reportedly suffered a biceps injury in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Okoronkwo's injury was reported on Monday as undisclosed and was considered not serious. Coach Lovie Smith shared that he's unsure if the defensive end will be able to practice for the rest of this week as he deals with his biceps injury.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: Cowboys, Ravens among top landing spots for former second-round pick
Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report
While it appears his window to be the Steelers' starting quarterback has closed, Mason Rudolph may receive a new opportunity sometime in the very near future. There is some interest around the league for Rudolph, according to Ian Rapoport, and the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers, but for the right price.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens
Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back from injured list
Cooper (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. Cooper played in two rehab games with Single-A Jupiter this week and is now back with the Marlins after briefly being sidelined by a concussion. The 31-year-old should see regular playing time down the stretch for Miami, especially after Jesus Aguilar was designated for assignment Friday to make room for him on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday
McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
CBS Sports
Why Von Miller is worth every penny for Super Bowl-starved Bills: Longtime vet puts talented team over the top
Handing a 33-year-old pass-rusher who is entering his 11th NFL season a six-year, $120 million contract in free agency isn't normally the way NFL teams operate. Neither the well-compensated linebacker, Von Miller, nor his new team, the Buffalo Bills, are "normal." "This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward...
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald goes crazy during wild Bengals-Rams brawl, plus Bills' Matt Araiza hit with troublesome lawsuit
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If you hate preseason football, then I have some fantastic news for you today: The final weekend of preseason games is here. And since I love giving out good news on Friday, I have even more good news: Apparently my bosses have decided to auction off ONE MORE zoom call with me.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game
Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
CBS Sports
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery
Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
Comments / 0