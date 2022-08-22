ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire

CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
