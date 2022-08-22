Read full article on original website
Air and Ground Crews Respond to Wildland Fire West of Silcott Road Wednesday Afternoon
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road approximately 10 miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
State Fire Assistance Mobilized for 200 Acre Blankenship Fire Burning in Asotin County
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire approximately 9 miles southwest of Clarkston in Asotin County. The Blankenship Fire is reportedly burning vegetation and was last estimated to be 200 acres in size and growing.
State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire
CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms
KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
60 Acre Graves Creek Fire Located West of Grangeville Considered 50% Contained
GRANGEVILLE - On the evening of Saturday, August 20, fire units responded to a new start wildfire between Graves Creeks and Gill Point, just west of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, initial attack on the fire Saturday night proved successful and crews have largely...
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
2022 LC Valley Veterans Council Food Drive
LEWISTON - The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will host their 2022 Food Drive on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022. On both days, donation sites will be set up at Rosauers Supermarket, A&B Foods and Grocery Outlet in Lewiston. All food donations will be given to Community Action...
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop
The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
Lewiston Police Department to increase emphasis patrols in school zones
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) will increase emphasis patrols in school zones as the new school year begins. In a post to Facebook, LPD said the speed limit is 20 mph when the yellow lights are flashing. In some districts, the speed limit is 20 mph Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., as designated by posted school zone signs.
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Elk River Fire Hall Grand Opening Scheduled for August 20
ELK RIVER, ID - The Elk River Fire Department is inviting the public to attend a Grand Opening ceremony for the new Elk River Fire Hall this Saturday. On August 20, the public will have an opportunity to tour the new facility, view fire equipment demonstrations and enjoy some refreshments.
U of I students forced to live in motel rooms to start semester
MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s the first week of classes at the University of Idaho, and while most students are settling into their new dorms, 88 students are being forced to make do with a hotel room. U of I residence halls are exceeding capacity, leaving the unlucky few...
