The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO