Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
IRS Refunds $1.2B in Late Penalties to 1.6M TaxpayersMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
FOXBusiness
American Express slapped with lawsuit alleging discrimination against White employees
EXCLUSIVE: A former American Express employee filed a class-action complaint Tuesday alleging that the credit card company exhibited "callous indifference" to civil rights law by terminating him because he is White and spoke out against its "racially discriminatory" policies. Brian Netzel, who worked a decade for Amex until he was...
Racism In Real Estate: Black Professor Sues For Discrimination When Home Appraisal Increases $300K After Removing Race From Loan Application
Housing inequality takes many forms, but it never ended. Even when Black people follow the rules to pursue the American dream, the game remains rigged. For a Black professor who studies the history of racism in real estate, the legacy of inequality is very much alive. The New York Times reports Dr. Nathan Connolly filed a discrimination lawsuit because his home value increased by almost $300,000 after he removed his Blackness from his house and loan application.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Black Girls Code sues former CEO and founder Kimberly Bryant for ‘hijacking’ website
Black Girls Code, a nonprofit company that promotes technology education among Black young girls, is suing its founder and former CEO Kimberly Bryant for “unlawful hijacking” of the company’s website after she was removed from her position by the board earlier this month. The lawsuit, filed in...
Here’s what JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon got wrong–and Meta got right–about remote work
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has rolled out a new argument in his battle against remote work: that in-person work is needed to support diversity. JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently claimed that returning to the office will help improve diversity. If he’s right, that’s an important argument for office-centric work. After all, extensive research shows that improving diversity boosts both decision-making and financial performance.
AOL Corp
Civil rights icon Andrew Young cites Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of progress
During a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," civil rights activist and former ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. “It's taken us a long time,” Young told Yahoo Finance. “But Joe Biden got a bill passed last night, but we've...
How a Major COVID Relapse Could Soon Hit America—and the World
Federal COVID funding is beginning to run out in the U.S. As the once-extensive government investment in vaccines, therapies and testing vanishes, epidemiologists are bracing for a major shakeup in—some would say “collapse of”—critical efforts to contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Vaccine initiatives could suffer the biggest blow. With the impending end of government funding, Americans would have to start paying for their own COVID shots—a disincentive that could further suppress the country’s middling vaccination uptake, currently plateaued at 67 percent “fully” vaccinated, usually with two doses of a messenger-RNA vaccine.Another likely victim is COVAX, the international vaccine consortium that buys jabs...
Women are increasingly being hired for CFO roles this year, says an executive search firm president
Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with dynamic women in the CFO role. I always ask them if they have advice for other women seeking to reach the C-suite. “Seek mentors in your industry that are proven leaders who can help you to further your skill set on all fronts,” is part of the advice Christiana Spade, AMC Networks’ CFO and COO who will become CEO next month, recently told me.
Washington Examiner
You can't fight antisemitism while ignoring its supporters on the Left
Summarizing millennia of hatred in an hour is a tall task. But that’s what Dana Bash and CNN attempted with their Sunday special Rising Hate: Antisemitism in America. People should better understand antisemitism, which has been rising domestically. In this case, CNN’s intended audience appeared to be laymen without subject area expertise. The show offered a broad overview, primarily focusing on 2016-2022, but in various ways, producers might have served viewers better.
TikTokers who work in the nonprofit world are calling out the industry for its low salaries and worker exploitation
"I need a Jordan Peele film about nonprofit exploitation," wrote one TikTok user.
Corporations break themselves up all the time. So why shouldn’t regulators break up Big Tech?
FTC Chair Lina Khan has sought to block Meta's acquisition of VR fitness app Within as part of her effort to rein in Big Tech. Breaking up companies is an American pastime. In late July, after finalizing plans to break itself up last year, General Electric announced that the new companies would be called GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and GE Healthcare. A few months earlier, cereal manufacturer Kellogg Co. announced it would also be splitting itself into three companies–for cereals, snacks, and plant-based foods. Just a few years ago, Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, but with the plan of reorganizing and then spinning off three separate companies: Dow for commodity chemicals, DuPont for specialty chemicals, and Corteva for agricultural chemicals.
PwC surveyed 722 top execs across corporate America. The findings should give workers everywhere fear for their jobs.
Rank-and-file employees across corporate America ought to be worried. At least, that's the takeaway from PwC's latest survey of top executives. Earlier this month, the international professional services firm polled 722 executives based in the United States, including chief financial officers, chief marketing executives, chief information officers, and corporate board directors.
What to know about Women’s Equality Day
Today is the 102nd anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. In the century since ratification of the 19th amendment, significant gains have been made with regard to women’s rights. However, the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, along with the recent decision to revoke...
