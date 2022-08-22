AURORA | Gateway was the first city team to take the field for the 2022 season, as it played host to Northridge Thursday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Besides the opening game, it was also the debut on the sideline for new head coach Rico McCoy, who saw the visiting Grizzlies capitalize on turnovers and make some big plays on their way to a 52-0 victory.

AURORA, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO