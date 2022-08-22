ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Football: Aurora’s Week 1 schedule, scoreboard

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2022 prep football season. Scores will be updated as games go final:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. SATURDAY, AUG. 28. Non-league: Smoky Hill vs. Denver...
AURORA, CO
Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.25.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Northridge vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL.
AURORA, CO
Girls Volleyball: Cherokee Trail sweeps Denver East to even record at 1-1

AURORA | In front of a massive home crowd, the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team fed off the energy in the building on its way to a sweep of Denver East Tuesday night. Coach Harry Hendon’s Cougars — who sit just outside the top 10 in CHSAANow.com’s latest Class 5A coaches poll — evened its record at 1-1 after an opening loss at Legend by holding off the Angels for a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 victory,.
AURORA, CO
Football: Gateway stopped by visiting Northridge in season opener

AURORA | Gateway was the first city team to take the field for the 2022 season, as it played host to Northridge Thursday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Besides the opening game, it was also the debut on the sideline for new head coach Rico McCoy, who saw the visiting Grizzlies capitalize on turnovers and make some big plays on their way to a 52-0 victory.
AURORA, CO
Aurora Central High School placed on secure perimeter Wednesday due to reports of gunfire at Nome Park

AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park. In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.
AURORA, CO
Immersive Dalí exhibit announced at Stanley Marketplace

AURORA | Famous Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí will come alive this fall in Aurora. Stanley Marketplace will host an immersive exhibit, called DALÍ ALIVE, of the artist who is known for his vibrant works that explored the human psyche. Among Dalí’s most recognizable work is “The Persistence of Memory” — an early 20th century painting depicting melting clocks.
AURORA, CO
Aurora to cease practice of collecting sales tax on government fees

AURORA | The fraction of purchases reflecting government fees — like Colorado’s 27-cent fee on retail deliveries and the state’s fee on new tires — will no longer be taxed by the City of Aurora, starting Nov. 1. City Council members voted unanimously to end the...
AURORA, CO
Aurora asks animals lovers to step up and relieve crowding at shelter

AURORA | Aurora’s Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help emptying its kennels of dogs, cats and other friendly critters, after announcing Tuesday that it has reached capacity and can’t accept any more surrendered pets. “There are still resources out there for people who feel they’re...
AURORA, CO

