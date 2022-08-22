Read full article on original website
Part of US 40 in Clark County closed due to crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid parts of US Highway 40 in Clark County due to a traffic accident. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 40 at the west cutoff at Marshall to Spiketown Road is closed. The accident is being investigated...
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not having working taillights, but the driver instead sped up and drove north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the SUV reached speeds of 85 mph during the chase.
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of the new eatery.
Neighborhood forum planned to discuss water in Terre Town
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community meeting will be taking place in the Terre Town neighborhood where city officials and Indiana American Water will present information regarding a potential expansion of water service to the area. Flyers have been going out to the area notifying residents of the...
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the...
