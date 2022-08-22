Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday
McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery
Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Angels' Taylor Ward: Unavailable in Toronto
Ward (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday. Ward is apparently unvaccinated, so he's unable to travel to Canada for the three-game series in Toronto this weekend. The 28-year-old should rejoin the active roster ahead of Monday's series opener against the Yankees. Ryan Aguilar was promoted in a corresponding move and could see some playing time in right field with Ward out.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup
McCarthy will hit the bench Friday against the White Sox. McCarthy has been on fire over his last 10 games, hitting .375 with a homer and three steals, but he'll nonetheless get the day off Friday. Jordan Luplow will start in left field.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Exits after one pitch
McKay exited his start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday after throwing only one pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's battled serious arm injuries across the last three seasons, which have greatly limited his workload. The Rays have not yet disclosed a reason for McKay's absence, but he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Recalled ahead of start
Falter was recalled as expected ahead of his start Friday against the Pirates. Falter allowed one run on two hits in six innings against the Mets his last time out, earning his first major-league win of the season. He was sent down after that outing but is allowed to return just six days later as that game was part of a doubleheader. In eight starts and four relief appearances at the MLB level this season, Falter owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with his 2.0 HR/9 standing as his most significant red flag.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-run single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent injury
France was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. France appeared to be in pain after stretching to catch the final out in the top of the second inning, and he was replaced at first base to begin the third frame. Prior to his departure, he went hitless in his lone at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Benefiting from Haggerty's absence
Santana will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Thursday's game against the Guardians. Santana will pick up his fourth consecutive start after going 3-for-11 with a double and a walk over the past three contests, but his run of steady playing time will likely come to an end as soon as Sam Haggerty (shoulder) is ready to rejoin the lineup. Haggerty was able to take some swings with a fungo bat Tuesday and has been deployed off the bench twice since suffering the shoulder injury, so the Mariners appear to be optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Weekend return possible
Haggerty (shoulder), who entered Thursday's win over the Guardians as a pinch runner, could be back in the starting lineup at some point during the weekend, the Associated Press reports. Manager Scott Servais relayed the details on Haggerty's potential return date, following back-to-back games where the hot-hitting outfielder was able...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back from injured list
Cooper (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. Cooper played in two rehab games with Single-A Jupiter this week and is now back with the Marlins after briefly being sidelined by a concussion. The 31-year-old should see regular playing time down the stretch for Miami, especially after Jesus Aguilar was designated for assignment Friday to make room for him on the active roster.
Comments / 0