wfxrtv.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg, police say
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department responded to an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man dead. It happened on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man opened fire at deputies and officers. Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers and deputies from the Blacksburg Police Department or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
Pair charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Two people in Fayette County are each facing more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty after deputies discovered numerous dogs in horrible living conditions. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding...
Police: Fugitive wanted in KY, TN found hiding under Wytheville home
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man facing charges in two states was taken into custody in southwest Virginia after he was found hiding under a home in Wytheville Wednesday morning. Jason A. Scott Fugitive from Graves County Kentucky and Stewart County Tennessee captured in Wytheville hiding in the crawl...
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : Radford wins over George Wythe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Radford Bobcats and the George Wythe Maroons opened up the season Thursday night at Pendleton Field in Wytheville. In the 83rd meeting between the two schools it was the Bobcats getting the win over the Maroons 29-15.
