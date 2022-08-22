Read full article on original website
Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
The mother of a slain Whiteland student talked to reporters just hours after her son's death. Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting. Indiana nonprofits using grants to expand mental …. IndyGo’s Blue Line cost estimate more than doubles. Man fires gun at, around officers on city’s southwest...
Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police impersonation scams
The Marion County Sheriff is warning about a big increase in police impersonation scams that try to make off with your money. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/marion-county-sheriff-warning-about-increase-in-police-impersonation-scams/
Man fires gun at, around officers on city’s southwest side, suspect in custody
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide Dr. on a welfare check on the city’s southwest side. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside the residence with a weapon. According to police, shots were fired by the...
Muncie Community Schools offering $210 per day to qualified substitute teachers
MUNCIE, Ind. — The issue facing too many schools in the district in Indiana: too few substitutes teachers. In effort to change that, Muncie Community Schools has changed their substitute pay rate from $105 per day to $210 for qualified candidates. In order to qualify for the higher pay...
IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects at large
No injuries have been reported in an officer-involved shooting that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating on Indy’s east side. https://fox59.com/news/impd-on-scene-of-officer-involved-shooting-suspect-at-large/
Off-campus shooting under investigation in Greenwood; Schools on lockdown
Several schools in Greenwood are on lockdown as police search for a suspect in a shooting. Off-campus shooting under investigation in Greenwood; …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 223 ‘Dress Rehearsal’ …. Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video …. Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s...
Alcohol-free bottle shop
A bottle shop is offering customers in Carmel a booze-free shopping alternative. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic...
Neighbor shares her account of being woken up by loud bangs as teen was shot at bus stop in Greenwood
A woman says she was devastated to learn a 16-year-old was killed outside at a bus stop of her home in Greenwood. More: https://fox59.com/news/greenwood-schools-on-lockdown-after-shooting/
Hoosier Hardwood Festival: Wood you want to try this??
Woodn’t you know it! This is truly a cool art form. Check out more amazing woodwork at the Hoosier Hardwood Festival at the Boone County Fairgrounds September 9-11.
Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic disturbance on near east side
A woman is dead after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Wednesday. Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic …. Neighbor shares her account of being woken up by …. Denim Trends for Men. Governor wraps up trade trip to Taiwan. All IN Music &...
Temperature and rainfall records remain for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date. Record high temperature: 97° (1948) Record low temperature: 48° (1945) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890) Check this out! Back on this date...
Silver Alert issued for Mooresville boy, man believed to be with woman
MOORSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 3-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man missing from Mooresville. Indiana State Police said Steven Bryan, age 3, and Caleb Blevins, age 30, were last seen on July 20. Police added that they are believed to be in the company of 29-year-old Deborah Bryan in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with an Indiana license plate that reads “VSH490.”
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
Monumental Weekend in Indy
It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
19-year-old bicyclist killed in crash
A 19-year-old woman is dead following a bicycle crash in McCordsville. Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting. Indiana commission calls for support to open more …. Sherman gets some grub at Garage Food Hall. Sherman chows down at Garage Food Hall. Sherman grabs a bite at Garage Food...
Conner Prairie offering free admission September 17
FISHERS — Conner Prairie is offering free admission September 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day. The museum is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the music of Hispanic and Latino cultures throughout the day. Visitors can also explore Hispanic culture and heritage through Herencia Musical: A...
National Waffle Day with Just Love Coffee!
INDIANAPOLIS — Co-Owner of Just Love Coffee Café Carmel, Erika Steele stopped by the studio to help us celebrate National Waffle Day the only way we know how… with eating!. In honor of National Waffle Day, Just Love Coffee Café Carmel will be giving $1 for every...
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side
A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-in-critical-condition-after-shooting-on-indys-east-side-4/
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe
A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent’s dream, but it’s not just a dream, it’s a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Café in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up. For more information on Sweet Peas Play Café, click here.
