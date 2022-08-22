ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Fox 59

Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting

The mother of a slain Whiteland student talked to reporters just hours after her son's death. Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting. Indiana nonprofits using grants to expand mental …. IndyGo’s Blue Line cost estimate more than doubles. Man fires gun at, around officers on city’s southwest...
WHITELAND, IN
Fox 59

Muncie Community Schools offering $210 per day to qualified substitute teachers

MUNCIE, Ind. — The issue facing too many schools in the district in Indiana: too few substitutes teachers. In effort to change that, Muncie Community Schools has changed their substitute pay rate from $105 per day to $210 for qualified candidates. In order to qualify for the higher pay...
Fox 59

Off-campus shooting under investigation in Greenwood; Schools on lockdown

Several schools in Greenwood are on lockdown as police search for a suspect in a shooting. Off-campus shooting under investigation in Greenwood; …. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 223 ‘Dress Rehearsal’ …. Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video …. Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Alcohol-free bottle shop

A bottle shop is offering customers in Carmel a booze-free shopping alternative. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Temperature and rainfall records remain for this date

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date. Record high temperature: 97° (1948) Record low temperature: 48° (1945) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890) Check this out! Back on this date...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Silver Alert issued for Mooresville boy, man believed to be with woman

MOORSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 3-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man missing from Mooresville. Indiana State Police said Steven Bryan, age 3, and Caleb Blevins, age 30, were last seen on July 20. Police added that they are believed to be in the company of 29-year-old Deborah Bryan in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with an Indiana license plate that reads “VSH490.”
MOORESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Monumental Weekend in Indy

It's going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There's a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

19-year-old bicyclist killed in crash

A 19-year-old woman is dead following a bicycle crash in McCordsville. Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting. Indiana commission calls for support to open more …. Sherman gets some grub at Garage Food Hall. Sherman chows down at Garage Food Hall. Sherman grabs a bite at Garage Food...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Conner Prairie offering free admission September 17

FISHERS — Conner Prairie is offering free admission September 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day. The museum is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the music of Hispanic and Latino cultures throughout the day. Visitors can also explore Hispanic culture and heritage through Herencia Musical: A...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

National Waffle Day with Just Love Coffee!

INDIANAPOLIS — Co-Owner of Just Love Coffee Café Carmel, Erika Steele stopped by the studio to help us celebrate National Waffle Day the only way we know how… with eating!. In honor of National Waffle Day, Just Love Coffee Café Carmel will be giving $1 for every...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe

A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent’s dream, but it’s not just a dream, it’s a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Café in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up. For more information on Sweet Peas Play Café, click here.
KOKOMO, IN

