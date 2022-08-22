Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Talks 'Cheating Ex' With Texts from Another Woman Amid Divorce
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke revealed in a new TikTok video this week that one of her exes cheated on her. The revelation comes amid her divorce from former Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, although he was not referenced in the dancer's post. Burke, 38, filed for divorce in February, less than three years after they married.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Tells Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody
Christine Brown is revealing the final straw that ultimately led to her leaving husband Kody Brown after 26 years together. The Sister Wives star opened up to PEOPLE about her decision, which she announced in November 2021, sharing that Kody's refusal to accompany her and their daughter Ysabel to New Jersey in September 2020 for the 19-year-old's major spinal surgery due to COVID-19 concerns was it for her.
Sylvester Stallone Breaks His Silence Over Divorce From Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone is speaking out following Wednesday's news that his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce last week. Amid rumors that Flavin opted to file for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" after 25 years of marriage over a disagreement about Stallone's Rottweiler, Dwight, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ that they simply "went in different directions."
Robin Roberts Announces 'Good Morning America' Hiatus
Robin Roberts is taking some time off from anchoring Good Morning America. According to some reports, it's not uncommon for anchors to take vacation around this time, but Roberts may also want to tend to her longtime partner. The breast cancer survivor, 61, revealed months ago that her partner Amber Laign, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer as well. Laign finished her radiation treatments recently after being diagnosed in Feb. 2022. Roberts is a two-time survivor, diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump. She made this discovery while prepping for a news segment on performing self-checks.
TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name
Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
Heather Rae El Moussa Slams Fan Who Says She Made Tarek Her 'Entire Personality'
Heather Rae El Moussa is defending her relationship with husband Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star clapped back on Twitter after one social media user claimed she made the Flip or Flop star "her entire personality" after the two began dating in July 2019. Heather was quick to respond, "No girl, It's called true love. That most people never get to experience."
Anne Heche's Sons Address Why Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place
Anne Heche's sons have spoken out about the actress' death and addressed why the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is her final resting place. In a statement released on Tuesday, the former Chicago P.D. actress' son Homer, 20, released a statement via his rep, on behalf of both himself and his half-brother, Atlas Tupper, 13. In the statement, as published by Entertainment Weekly, Homer clarifies why the famous Los Angeles cemetery was chosen for their mother.
'Married at First Sight': Binh's Friends Urge Morgan to 'Forgive and Forget' in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight couple Morgan and Binh have a lot to move past if they want their marriage to last, and Binh's friends are urging his new bride to "forgive and forget" in order to make things work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Morgan and Binh meet up with each other's friends to share where they are in their relationship following their disastrous honeymoon.
Keanu Reeves Wins the Internet After Surprising Couple on Their Wedding Day
Keanu Reeves is known for his iconic roles in movies like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick – but also for just being a really, really nice guy. There are numerous tales of the actor's kindness and virtue to friends and fans alike. The...
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Fathered His 10th Child
Nick Cannon has surprised fans by announcing he has yet another baby on the way! He announced his 10th child on August 24 with an Instagram video of a maternity photo shoot with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell. In the clip, Bell, 34, posed in various outfits, revealing her bare...
'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Calls out Creator for Objectifying Luke in Season 3 Episode
Star Scott Patterson is looking back on the most "disturbing" experience he ever had on the hit show's set. Patterson, who played Luke Danes, recalled in a new episode of the rewatch podcast I Am All In feeling uncomfortable with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino objectifying his character in the Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" In the episode, Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore and Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James have a discussion about Luke's butt.
'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
Ariel Winter's Career Stumbles After Setback
Ariel Winter's television follow-up to Modern Family has been officially canceled at NBC. After a production full of shifts, including Demi Lovato's exit from the series lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. The show followed members of a food-issues group...
Meghan Markle Makes Big Splash at Top of Spotify Charts With New Show's Debut
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast was worth the wait for the music streamer this week. The first episode of Archetypes, featuring the Duchess of Sussex in conversation with Serena Williams, debuted at number one on Spotify's Top Podcasts chart. During the podcast, Markle and Williams talked about the stereotypes they have faced as successful women.
New Kids on the Block Member Secretly Marries Longtime Partner
New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight and his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez have secretly married. After referring to Harley as his "husband," the 53-year-old singer confirmed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "That's a big question. We may have, we may not have." The reporter...
