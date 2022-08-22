Robin Roberts is taking some time off from anchoring Good Morning America. According to some reports, it's not uncommon for anchors to take vacation around this time, but Roberts may also want to tend to her longtime partner. The breast cancer survivor, 61, revealed months ago that her partner Amber Laign, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer as well. Laign finished her radiation treatments recently after being diagnosed in Feb. 2022. Roberts is a two-time survivor, diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump. She made this discovery while prepping for a news segment on performing self-checks.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO