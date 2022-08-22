ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Tells Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody

Christine Brown is revealing the final straw that ultimately led to her leaving husband Kody Brown after 26 years together. The Sister Wives star opened up to PEOPLE about her decision, which she announced in November 2021, sharing that Kody's refusal to accompany her and their daughter Ysabel to New Jersey in September 2020 for the 19-year-old's major spinal surgery due to COVID-19 concerns was it for her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sylvester Stallone Breaks His Silence Over Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is speaking out following Wednesday's news that his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce last week. Amid rumors that Flavin opted to file for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" after 25 years of marriage over a disagreement about Stallone's Rottweiler, Dwight, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ that they simply "went in different directions."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
Popculture

Robin Roberts Announces 'Good Morning America' Hiatus

Robin Roberts is taking some time off from anchoring Good Morning America. According to some reports, it's not uncommon for anchors to take vacation around this time, but Roberts may also want to tend to her longtime partner. The breast cancer survivor, 61, revealed months ago that her partner Amber Laign, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer as well. Laign finished her radiation treatments recently after being diagnosed in Feb. 2022. Roberts is a two-time survivor, diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump. She made this discovery while prepping for a news segment on performing self-checks.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name

Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Slams Fan Who Says She Made Tarek Her 'Entire Personality'

Heather Rae El Moussa is defending her relationship with husband Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star clapped back on Twitter after one social media user claimed she made the Flip or Flop star "her entire personality" after the two began dating in July 2019. Heather was quick to respond, "No girl, It's called true love. That most people never get to experience."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Anne Heche's Sons Address Why Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche's sons have spoken out about the actress' death and addressed why the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is her final resting place. In a statement released on Tuesday, the former Chicago P.D. actress' son Homer, 20, released a statement via his rep, on behalf of both himself and his half-brother, Atlas Tupper, 13. In the statement, as published by Entertainment Weekly, Homer clarifies why the famous Los Angeles cemetery was chosen for their mother.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#American#Popculture Com
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Binh's Friends Urge Morgan to 'Forgive and Forget' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Morgan and Binh have a lot to move past if they want their marriage to last, and Binh's friends are urging his new bride to "forgive and forget" in order to make things work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Morgan and Binh meet up with each other's friends to share where they are in their relationship following their disastrous honeymoon.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Nick Cannon Reveals He's Fathered His 10th Child

Nick Cannon has surprised fans by announcing he has yet another baby on the way! He announced his 10th child on August 24 with an Instagram video of a maternity photo shoot with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell. In the clip, Bell, 34, posed in various outfits, revealing her bare...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Calls out Creator for Objectifying Luke in Season 3 Episode

Star Scott Patterson is looking back on the most "disturbing" experience he ever had on the hit show's set. Patterson, who played Luke Danes, recalled in a new episode of the rewatch podcast I Am All In feeling uncomfortable with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino objectifying his character in the Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" In the episode, Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore and Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James have a discussion about Luke's butt.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom

The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ariel Winter's Career Stumbles After Setback

Ariel Winter's television follow-up to Modern Family has been officially canceled at NBC. After a production full of shifts, including Demi Lovato's exit from the series lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. The show followed members of a food-issues group...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Makes Big Splash at Top of Spotify Charts With New Show's Debut

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast was worth the wait for the music streamer this week. The first episode of Archetypes, featuring the Duchess of Sussex in conversation with Serena Williams, debuted at number one on Spotify's Top Podcasts chart. During the podcast, Markle and Williams talked about the stereotypes they have faced as successful women.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

New Kids on the Block Member Secretly Marries Longtime Partner

New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight and his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez have secretly married. After referring to Harley as his "husband," the 53-year-old singer confirmed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "That's a big question. We may have, we may not have." The reporter...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy