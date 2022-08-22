ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

‘House of the Dragon’ Crashed HBO Max Streaming During Series Debut

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ae1B_0hQzq0tw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8jxh_0hQzq0tw00

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

HBO Max is getting a lot of mention these days in the press, and not for the greatest of reasons according to some observations. The streaming service suffered a slight blow once more over the weekend after a new series, House Of The Dragon , caused some crashing for users with a certain peripheral device.

The Verge reported on the woes experienced by HBO Max users, pointing to a well-established fact that the app itself is plagued with a variety of issues. House Of The Dragon , a highly anticipated spinoff from the creators of the sprawling Game Of Thrones universe, apparently impacted several people who use the Amazon Fire TV or the Fire Stick device.

It appears that news of the HBO Max House Of The Dragon crashes came from users on social media, namely timely hubs of discussion such as Reddit and Twitter. According to comments obtained by The Verge , HBO communications head Chris Willard considered the users who suffered issues in watching the problem small in comparison to its subscriber base.

HBO Max users have complained in times past via social media that the app experience is lacking in some regard despite the wealth of content found on the service. The service is also undergoing a bit of content shakeup as HBO Max will merge with Discovery Plus. As we reported , some of your favorites are safe for now but plenty of things are shifting for the streamer.

Photo: Getty

The post ‘House of the Dragon’ Crashed HBO Max Streaming During Series Debut appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Amazon Fire Tv#Reddit#Nurphoto Getty Hbo Max#House Of The Dragon#The Verge
TVLine

Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23

Click here to read the full article. Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers. All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge

There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Virgin River Again Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Boys Leaves Chart

Netflix’s Virgin River and Stranger Things repeated in the top two spots on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of week of July 25, the soon-to-be-more-diverse Virgin River was again No. 1 with 2.4 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. Stranger Things followed with 1.84 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Brand-new to the Nielsen chart this week were Netflix’s Keep Breathing (730 million minutes/six episodes) and The Most Hated Man on the Internet (546 million minutes/three episodes), while Netflix’s Blown Away rose five spots to No. 5 with 443 million minutes viewed across 30 total...
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: Netflix Cancels ‘Resident Evil’ Series After 1 Season

Welp, that was fast. After one season, Netflix has decided that its once-promising Resident Evil series does not deserve a second season. Deadline exclusively reports that Netflix is doing its usual by canceling a show just after one season. The latest victim is the Resident Evil series which puts a fresh spin on the popular […] The post HHW Gaming: Netflix Cancels ‘Resident Evil’ Series After 1 Season appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max

UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in September 2022

You shall not pass through September without a lot of Lord of the Rings references. Amazon paid an obscene amount of money to be sure of that. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new fantasy series set in an age long before the events of the original trilogy, kicks off its journey Sept. 1 on Prime Video. (More like "Wake me up when September starts," am I right?) But if you like your witches and wizards a little more '90s style, you'll want to hold tight until the end of the month, when Hocus Pocus 2 runs amok on Disney+. In between, we've got a new Star Wars series, the final seasons of Atlanta and The Good Fight, the return of a lot of broadcast shows (hello, Abbott Elementary!), and movies that are already angling for Oscar nominations. And they're all on this list. Fall TV season does not quit.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

‘House of the Dragon’ Has Already Shattered an HBO Record

Remember when Game of Thrones laid an egg in its final season and hordes of fans vowed they were done with the franchise forever? It seems like some of them might’ve been lying. The show’s long-awaited prequel, House of the Dragon, just set a new record for HBO with its massive premiere: 9.986 million viewers, according to IndieWire. Looks like people still love their tits and dragons after all.House of the Dragon’s massive premiere marks the largest ever for an HBO original. As expected, the prequel’s premiere blew its progenitor’s out of the water: Game of Thrones premiered in 2011...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Streaming Tops Cable TV Viewing for the First Time (Nielsen)

For the first time in the U.S., people are watching more television on streaming services than on either broadcast or cable. According to just-released data from Nielsen, streaming platforms surpassed cable networks in U.S. TV viewing for the month of July 2022. Streaming in American TV households represented a record...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO Renews ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel For A Second Season

To the surprise of no one, especially after the show debuted to the largest audience for an original series in the network’s history, HBO has renewed their “Game Of Thrones” prequel “House Of The Dragon” for a second season. The series premiere drew in nearly 10 million on Sunday night. If anything, that indicates that Westeros still has an audience, despite the justified misgivings fans have about how the original “Game Of Thrones” ended.
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy