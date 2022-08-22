ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarona, WI

Police: Sarona man drove drunk, nearly collided with squad

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

A Sarona man was charged with eighth offense operating while intoxicated after police say he nearly collided with a vehicle driven by a Barron County Sheriff’s Department investigator while speeding and attempting to pass other vehicles on Highway 8.

Roger D. Harrison, 68, was charged on Aug. 16 in Barron County Circuit Court with the felony.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detective Jason Olson of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was traveling west on Highway 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. on July 18. He saw multiple vehicles traveling east, and as he continued west a white pickup truck traveling much faster than the posted speed limit of 55 mph entered the westbound lane and headed directly toward Olson’s police vehicle.

The pickup continued westbound and had its driver side tires in the westbound shoulder. Olson said he was forced to swerve down into the shoulder and ditch area to avoid a collision. He also saw a vehicle directly behind him drive into the shoulder area.

Olson turned around and began following the truck with lights and sirens activated. After a half-mile it pulled over, traveling down into the ditch and then coming back up onto the shoulder.

Harrison was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was unable to immediately remove his driver’s license and after several seconds of fumbling handed it over. He smelled strongly of intoxicants, and Olson said his speech was slurred and hard to understand.

When Deputy Ryan Hulback came to the scene, he reported he smelled intoxicants coming from the driver and saw that his eyes were red, glossy and bloodshot.

The defendant admitted he had been drinking alcohol since 7 a.m.

Hulback said Harrison had difficulty balancing or standing and nearly went to the pavement when he stepped out of the vehicle. Both officers helped the defendant walk to the patrol squad as he could not walk on his own.

Harrison’s preliminary breath test result was 0.249.

According to state Department of Transportation records, Harrison has seven prior convictions: Jan. 23, 1990, Dodge County; Oct. 19, 1993, Dunn County; Jan. 31, 1994, St. Croix County; Nov. 27, 1996, Dunn County; and Nov. 27, 1996, Chippewa County. Two of the convictions were on July 1, 2004, in Barron County, one for an offense on April 24, 2004, and the other on April 29, 2004.

If convicted of OWI, eighth offense, Harrison faces a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 12 1/2 years, or both.

Harrison is free on a $5,000 signature bond. His adjourned initial appearance is Aug. 24.

Comments / 2

Kathleen Pinney
3d ago

why would you post bond for somebody on their 8th DWI it's not like they're going to quit drinking and driving lucky he hasn't killed anyone yet

Reply
2
