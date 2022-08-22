Read full article on original website
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio man posing as funeral home director sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shawnte Hardin, 41, has been sentenced to 11 years and ten months in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to providing funeral services without a license. In a press release the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Real pastors pray at funerals,...
$1M house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Ohio
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Richland County tomorrow
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in...
Galion Inquirer
Former Crawford County Jail officer found guilty of rape
BUCYRUS — Jason Tupps was found guilty of rape, a first-degree felony with a sentencing time of up to 11 years in prison. Additionally, Tupps was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, according to Crawford County Common Pleas Court online records. The domestic violence charge could have added an additional five years to the sentencing.
whbc.com
Knox County Investigators Find Thouands of Weapons in Home of 2 Slain Brothers
MT VERNON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A thousand guns and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition. That’s what investigators found inside the Mount Vernon home of two brothers, shot dead by police as they engaged them in gunfire, according to police. The weekend shooting deaths...
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware County man accused of killing his wife found not guilty on all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Matheau Moore, who was charged with killing his wife, Emily Noble, has been found not guilty on all charges. Moore was accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to look like a suicide. The Delaware County Common Pleas Clerk confirmed Moore was found...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
WANE-TV
Mount Vernon News
Patrol OVI sobriety checkpoint in Knox County Friday
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Knox County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, 720 people...
wqkt.com
More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide
Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
Your Radio Place
Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
