Knox County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

$1M house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Ohio

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MILLERSBURG, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Richland County tomorrow

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Former Crawford County Jail officer found guilty of rape

BUCYRUS — Jason Tupps was found guilty of rape, a first-degree felony with a sentencing time of up to 11 years in prison. Additionally, Tupps was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, according to Crawford County Common Pleas Court online records. The domestic violence charge could have added an additional five years to the sentencing.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
Mount Vernon News

Patrol OVI sobriety checkpoint in Knox County Friday

MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Knox County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, 720 people...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide

Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.

MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

