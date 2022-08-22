ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police responded to a mass shooting in Henderson Thursday night. The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30. Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others are injured. Officials identified those who were killed as 67-year-old...
HENDERSON, KY
WBKO

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday. Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987. Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy