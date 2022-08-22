ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
Mound, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
wbrz.com

Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
houmatimes.com

Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’

Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Flood Watch expanded into EBR

The Flood Watch is back today. Today & Tonight: The Flood Watch has been reissued today for all areas north of Baton Rouge today. East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and southern Tangipahoa Parishes have been added. This means that these areas are at the highest risk to see flooding with any rain that moves through today. If there is an immediate flooding danger, a flash flood warning will be issued for your area. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings. Rain today will become widespread by late morning and will be active through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s between the showers. Showers will scale back in the evening and totally clear up overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
