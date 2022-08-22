Read full article on original website
Related
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
KEDM
Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
Louisiana father and son suffer loss of both home and friend
A Youngsville man is speaking out about losing his home and friend in a fatal house fire. He says not only did his family lose everything in the fire, but he also lost a friend.
LSU Reveille
Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations
LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
Baton Rouge, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Baton Rouge. The Madison Preparatory football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Northeast High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
wbrz.com
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
houmatimes.com
Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’
Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident On Perkins Road (Baton Rouge, LA)
EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian accident that injured one. The accident happened on Perkins Road and Meadow Park Avenue on Wednesday [..]
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
Storms with more heavy rains are making their way through Louisiana today. Here's where forecasters say we can expect the worst.
wbrz.com
Thursday AM Forecast: Flood Watch expanded into EBR
The Flood Watch is back today. Today & Tonight: The Flood Watch has been reissued today for all areas north of Baton Rouge today. East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and southern Tangipahoa Parishes have been added. This means that these areas are at the highest risk to see flooding with any rain that moves through today. If there is an immediate flooding danger, a flash flood warning will be issued for your area. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings. Rain today will become widespread by late morning and will be active through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s between the showers. Showers will scale back in the evening and totally clear up overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
brproud.com
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
Comments / 0