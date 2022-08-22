The Flood Watch is back today. Today & Tonight: The Flood Watch has been reissued today for all areas north of Baton Rouge today. East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and southern Tangipahoa Parishes have been added. This means that these areas are at the highest risk to see flooding with any rain that moves through today. If there is an immediate flooding danger, a flash flood warning will be issued for your area. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings. Rain today will become widespread by late morning and will be active through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s between the showers. Showers will scale back in the evening and totally clear up overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO