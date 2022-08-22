Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's crash course in crosswalk safety
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Drivers and pedestrians got a crash course in crosswalk safety this afternoon in Bethlehem. PennDOT teamed up with city police, the Bethlehem School District, the city's health department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network for a pedestrian safety event. It was held at the intersection of New...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC advances comments on proposed Northampton school
The Northampton Area School District's proposed elementary school does not present a safety hazard, an engineer for the district told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The site of a playground at the school that may be built at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township is an issue with the LVPC.
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown buses made safer for the school year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District is announcing its buses will be a little bit safer this year. They will all be equipped with new cameras to catch drivers who run the bus's stop sign. The fight to get the cameras on buses began all the way back in 2018 with a parent named Amber Clark. She watched her daughter Olivia almost get hit by a car driving past the school bus.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher sues the Allentown School District
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- It's the newest development in a story we've been following: a former teacher in the Allentown School District now suing them for defamation. "That school board will go down and it will be an absolute spectacle," said Francis Malofiy, who's representing former ASD teacher Jason Moorehead. Moorehead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend
JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans move forward for QuickChek to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A convenience store and gas station may soon replace a longtime bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The town's Land Use Board approved a plan Thursday to bring a QuickChek to 671 Memorial Parkway, the current site of Warren Lanes bowling alley. The developer, PBXDEV 2, LLC,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Leinbach: Criticism of Berks voting machines misdirected
READING, Pa. — Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach on Thursday responded to a public comment regarding electronic voting machines, saying the complaint really needs to go to the Pennsylvania Legislature. Dwight Wegman, Lower Heidelberg Township, said there is a larger point to be made concerning the recent resignation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Birdsboro man concerned about long bus ride for grandson
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The wheels on the bus could be going 'round and 'round for a pretty long time for some students in the Daniel Boone Area School District. "An hour's an awful long time for an 8-year-old to be sitting on a bus," said Steve Dragon of Birdsboro. "It has been all over social media, the Facebook pages, concerning Birdsboro and Amity and Union Township, have all been just exploded."
WFMZ-TV Online
After night of heated debate, Allentown City Council committee forwards 4 abortion-related ordinances to next meeting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After a three-hour meeting of intense debate Wednesday night, a special committee of Allentown City Council agreed to forward four proposed abortion rights ordinances to the next full council meeting, currently scheduled for Sept. 7. The decision was not unanimous among the three-member special committee made...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Hanover Twp. supervisors reject anti-nepotism ordinance
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – By a 3-2 vote, supervisors in Hanover Township, Northampton County, on Tuesday night rejected a proposal to advance an anti-nepotism ordinance. The ordinance has been in discussion for months, supported by Supervisors Susan Lawless and Jeffrey Warren. But their efforts ended when Board Chairman Jack Nagle, Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville and board member John Diacogiannis voted against Lawless' motion, seconded by Warren, to send the ordinance for legal review and prepare it for a vote.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
5 hurt when tractor-trailer plows into stopped traffic on Route 663
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Bucks County. Emergency responders were called to the area of Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the collision that started when a tractor-trailer failed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown
Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
WFMZ-TV Online
Convenience store plans to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- The longtime Warren Lanes bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey could soon be replaced by a Quick Chek convenience store and gas station. The plan before the town's land use board calls for the construction of a 5,600 square-foot store and 16 gasoline filling positions on Memorial Parkway.
Comments / 0