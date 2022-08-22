ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kbhbradio.com

Law enforcement increases presence at Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say they will have an increased presence at the Central States Fair following gunshots on both Sunday and Monday. In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy