Authorities say person of interest in double homicide arrested in Mission area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities say a person of interest in a recent double homicide in Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night. Robert Yellow Bird was apprehended by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services at an apartment in the Mission area. Rosebud police zeroed in on Yellow Bird...
Special Election in Meade County August 30 to decide medical marijuana license numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – Meade County voters go to the polls for a special election next Tuesday, August 30th. All Meade County voters will be deciding a medical marijuana license issue. A petition turned in setting up the election asks voters whether or not to decide to amend the county’s...
Law enforcement increases presence at Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say they will have an increased presence at the Central States Fair following gunshots on both Sunday and Monday. In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.
