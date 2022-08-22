Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
Disruption in phone service in southeast Nebraska Thursday
FALLS CITY - Southeast Nebraska Communications reported a service disruption on Thursday. Windstream reported a fiber cut near Auburn. The post says phone calls made from a SNC landline phone to mobile device or a call from a mobile device to a SNC landline would not be completed until repairs are made. The interruption in service also includes from non SNC long-distance carriers.
$10 million security upgrade at Omaha arena 'progressing quickly'
After three years of COVID delays, security barriers at Omaha’s Convention Center and Arena are finally heading for the finish line. The 10-million-dollar project is aimed at keeping cars and trucks away from pedestrians by erecting permanent barriers, known as bollards, in front of the CHI Health Arena in downtown Omaha.
Huskers land commitment from prized recruit Lenhardt
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska scored a big commitment from a prized defender on Thursday. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt, a New Jersey native who plays high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his intentions to join the Huskers. The class of 2023 recruit chose Nebraska over fellow Big...
Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
Plattsmouth man suspected of stabbing death
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a fatal stabbing Thursday and the arrest of an 18-year-old homicide suspect. Deputies were dispatched at 3:11 p.m. to 9301 Highway 75 for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist
AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
LPD arrests 18-year-old in connection to Casey's shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a weekend shooting at a Lincoln Casey's. 18-year-old Dominic Gomez is charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Police initially responded to the Casey's convenience store at...
LPD makes arrest in connection to apartment stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the apartment shooting that happened Tuesday. LPD said they arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony Rouch, of Lincoln. Rouch was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Authorities...
Talmage recasts fire board
TALMAGE – Talmage voters restructured the rural fire board after four of five members declined nomination and a sprightly community discussion over firefighting training. Moments after the newly-elected board members took their seats, motions were made to authorize signatures that would pay the bills. The old methods collided with the new.
