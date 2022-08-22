Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
whopam.com
High School Football 8.26.22
For the second straight week The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road as they travel to Mayfield to take on The Cardinals. It will be the 69th meeting between the two schools with the series tied 33-33-2. Mayfield won last year’s contest 21 to 3. The Tigers enter the contest oh and 1 after a 22 to nothing loss to Louisville Ballard last week. Mayfield is 1 and oh after beating crosstown rival Graves Co. 36 to nothing. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Cardinals…
whopam.com
Colonels March East Hunting Cougars
Last week was just the beginning for Christian County. An 18-9 victory over Caldwell County is certainly something to celebrate. After all the Colonels only won one game last year. That game was over the Tigers however, and now they face a much more formidable foe. The Colonels now march...
whopam.com
HCCPL offering expanded Saturday programs
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is announcing expanded and additional programming, open to the community. According to a news release, the library will be offering Saturday morning Storytime and a Saturday Sensory Friendly Play and Grow program. Storytime will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday mornings for children ages zero through five years old, where they will have a chance to interact with others while enjoying books, music, dancing and activities. It will begin on Saturday, September 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Tigers Fall to Bruins, Now Go Cardinal Hunting
Last Fridays result was not unexpected. The trip to Louisville Ballard is a difficult one and certainly for a team that is in a down spell. The Tigers may have lost, but the Bruins most definitely did not maul them. The Hoptown offense struggled to move the football, something they...
whopam.com
Bonnie Gail Hughey
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
whopam.com
Glenn William Hancock
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 30th at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
MANPOWER is hiring!!!
Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
whopam.com
Phillip Ray Kelly
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Mark A. Wyatt
(Age 46, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Unemployment down or stagnant in eight of nine Pennyrile counties last month
Unemployment was either stagnant or down from June to July in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 5.4 percent, unchanged from June and down from 6.5 percent one year ago. It equated to 1,363 people who were looking for work and unable to find it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
whopam.com
Museums hosting another “Tombstone Tuesday” event next week
The Museums of Historic-Christian County is hosting a “Tombstone Tuesday” next week, where the public can learn more about the history of Pioneer Cemetery. The event will be held August 30, makes way for historian to clean a few tombstones and document the work and information they collection along the way. Pioneer Cemetery is the oldest public burial ground in the city. Donated by Bartholomew Wood, our town’s founder, the cemetery dates to 1812 and is the final resting place of at least 165 of our community’s earliest residents.
whopam.com
Tatum Lee Kelly
Graveside service will be Sunday August 28th at 1pm in East End Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
whopam.com
Willie Elizabeth Moss
(Age 99) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canton Street accident
A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Canton Street. He had been westbound near Wooldridge Road when he lost control of the bike and laid it down, according to Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez. The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury.
whopam.com
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0