On 8/24/2022, Sharon Griffey Hill, died while holding her beloved husband’s hand in Sturgis, SD. She was 73 years old. Sharon was born on 5/9/1949, at home in Gilbert, WV. When she was 10, her family left WV for NM, making the cross-country trip by train. She graduated from Grants High School in Grants, NM. She married the love of her life, Richard Hill, in 1967, and considered that the best decision she ever made. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters. Richard’s job as a miner brought the family from NM, to CO, then to UT, eventually making Sturgis, SD, their home in 1985.

STURGIS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO