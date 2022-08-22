Read full article on original website
Elton Leroy Traster
Elton Leroy Traster, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Elton was born August 4, 1933, in Hemingford, NE, to the late Glen and Leona Traster. After graduating High School, he served honorably in U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. Upon being discharged, he then moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was employed by LG Everist at the Wasta Wash Plant.
High School Golf – Voyles of Belle Fourche wins individual title, Spearfish claims team title
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In golf, the Douglas Pre-Conference meet was held Thursday. Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles captured the individual championship with a one-stroke win at 76, while Spearfish claimed the team championship by two strokes at 325. Belle Fourche’s Brayden Carbajal, Sturgis’ Jackson Habrock and Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan...
Sharon Griffey Hill
On 8/24/2022, Sharon Griffey Hill, died while holding her beloved husband’s hand in Sturgis, SD. She was 73 years old. Sharon was born on 5/9/1949, at home in Gilbert, WV. When she was 10, her family left WV for NM, making the cross-country trip by train. She graduated from Grants High School in Grants, NM. She married the love of her life, Richard Hill, in 1967, and considered that the best decision she ever made. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters. Richard’s job as a miner brought the family from NM, to CO, then to UT, eventually making Sturgis, SD, their home in 1985.
Team ropers Levi Lord and JR Dees headed to their second NFR appearance
CALDWELL, ID – A Caldwell Night Rodeo championship win and $6,140 checks secured top 15 ropers Levi Lord and JR Dees in comfortable No. 6 and No. 7 spots in the PRCA world standings, respectively. Their earnings from the rodeo—held Aug.16–20, 2022—give Dees $90,135.24 and Lord $89,852.95 in season...
Sturgis officially dedicates Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
STURGIS, S.D. – During their annual community appreciation picnic Wednesday evening, the city of Sturgis officially dedicated its Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. An unveiling of the monument took place earlier this summer and during this year’s Military Appreciation Day at the Motorcycle Rally. The memorial monument is...
Montana’s Sage Newman breaks saddle bronc earnings record ahead of NFR
MELSTONE, MT. – The amazing season of saddle bronc rider Sage Newman got even better this past weekend. Newman earned $23,634 at four different rodeos, highlighted by his $13,902 payday at the Xtreme Bronc Finals in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 21. By earning that amount Newman upped his...
Deadwood gaming down in July
DEADWOOD, S.D. – According to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s July 2022 gaming handle was down 8.00 percent over July of 2021, with slot machine handle decreasing by 8.17 percent, when compared to July of 2021. The table game handle decreased by 8.46 percent when compared to 2021 July’s table game handle. Deadwood’s sports wagering recorded its lowest monthly wager action since last September’s kickoff. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,296,295 in “free-play” for the month of July, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $11,867,265 for July of 2022.
Authorities say person of interest in double homicide arrested in Mission area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities say a person of interest in a recent double homicide in Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night. Robert Yellow Bird was apprehended by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services at an apartment in the Mission area. Rosebud police zeroed in on Yellow Bird...
Man found guilty of killing Ty Scott sentenced to 7 years in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man found guilty of killing a 19-year-old man in Keystone was sentenced Wednesday to serve seven years in prison. Maxton Pfeiffer, 22, was convicted in March for the killing Ty Scott in June of 2018. Pfeiffer was at a home on First Street in...
Special Election in Meade County August 30 to decide medical marijuana license numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – Meade County voters go to the polls for a special election next Tuesday, August 30th. All Meade County voters will be deciding a medical marijuana license issue. A petition turned in setting up the election asks voters whether or not to decide to amend the county’s...
Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
Man accused of fatal beating sentenced to 22 years
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid city man was sentenced 22 years in prison Wednesday for first-degree murder. Lawrence Mexican was initially charged with second-degree murder after he beat Harry Black Bear to death. The incident took place in June of 2020 when police were called to a room...
Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
