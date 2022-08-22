ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning.  CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue.  Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
Washington Examiner

Murder charges dropped against teenagers for blaze that killed two firefighters

The murder charges against two teenage boys who were allegedly responsible for starting a fire that resulted in the deaths of two firefighters in Porterville, California, were dismissed this week. One of the two teenage boys, who were both 13 years old at the time of the fire, was found...
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Kingsburg. Officers with CHP Visalia were sent out around 3:39 p.m. to investigate a crash on State Route 201 on Road 24, with EMS already responding. After investigating...
KINGSBURG, CA
fox40jackson.com

Missing Jolissa Fuentes: Police treating 22-year-old’s disappearance as ‘a criminal matter’

Selma, California, Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said Monday that investigators are treating missing Jolissa Fuentes‘ disappearance as “a criminal matter.”. Authorities have said the 22-year-old Selma woman was last seen on Aug. 7, driving alone in her silver 2011 Hyundai Accent, which has also disappeared, after stopping at an AM/PM gas station in Selma, California, at about 4 a.m. to purchase some items.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: William Eugene Jackson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is William Eugene Jackson. William Jackson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 29-year-old Jackson is 5' 8" tall, 177 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where William Jackson is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
CLOVIS, CA

