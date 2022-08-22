Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Divers continue search for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
On Friday, Jolissa's family waited near the shoreline as Adventures with Purpose took their sonar equipment and two boats out on the water for Day 2 of their search.
KMJ
Search & Rescue Divers Check Avocado Lake for Missing Selma Woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents’ house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for...
CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue. Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
KMPH.com
Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
Washington Examiner
Murder charges dropped against teenagers for blaze that killed two firefighters
The murder charges against two teenage boys who were allegedly responsible for starting a fire that resulted in the deaths of two firefighters in Porterville, California, were dismissed this week. One of the two teenage boys, who were both 13 years old at the time of the fire, was found...
Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman
Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.
KMPH.com
Volunteer team of search and rescue divers joins in to help look for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Wednesday marks seventeen days since Jolissa Fuentes’ family last saw the 22-year-old. “It’s very hard for us. We have that missing piece and we’re not going to be happy or complete until she’s home," said Jolissa's mother, Norma Nuñez. Family,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Kingsburg. Officers with CHP Visalia were sent out around 3:39 p.m. to investigate a crash on State Route 201 on Road 24, with EMS already responding. After investigating...
fox40jackson.com
Missing Jolissa Fuentes: Police treating 22-year-old’s disappearance as ‘a criminal matter’
Selma, California, Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said Monday that investigators are treating missing Jolissa Fuentes‘ disappearance as “a criminal matter.”. Authorities have said the 22-year-old Selma woman was last seen on Aug. 7, driving alone in her silver 2011 Hyundai Accent, which has also disappeared, after stopping at an AM/PM gas station in Selma, California, at about 4 a.m. to purchase some items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested after armed robbery outside Reedley bank, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery outside of a bank led to a car chase throughout Fresno County, according to the Reedley Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo Bank in Reedley after a woman called 911 to report […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: William Eugene Jackson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is William Eugene Jackson. William Jackson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 29-year-old Jackson is 5' 8" tall, 177 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where William Jackson is hiding,...
Stolen SUV found on fire in Tulare canal after chase
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the run after a chase with law enforcement ended in a fiery car crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:45 p.m., officers from the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force spotted an SUV in the area of Matheny Avenue and Prine […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
Carnegie Medal given to man who died saving girl in Kings River
Arthur Caballero is being posthumously awarded with one of the highest honors in the nation for heroism. Caballero died in June of 2020 after saving a 7-year-old girl from drowning in the Kings River.
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
Fathers of Porterville firefighters react to judge dropping murder charges
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Ramon Figueroa and John Jones have been waiting for years to hear the ruling given by Judge Hugo Loza on Monday. However, they say the last thing they were expecting to hear was the murder charges being dropped against the two teenagers accused of starting a fire that killed firefighter Patrick […]
Comments / 0