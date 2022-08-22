ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekonsha, MI

wtvbam.com

CHS Junior Varsity Football drop opening game to Grand Ledge

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s J.V. football team kicked off their 2022 season at Larsen Stadium on Thursday night as they were beaten by the Grand Ledge Comets 19-6. Coldwater’s leading rusher was Jackson Reilly who carried the ball 34 times for 188 yards and a TD.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater’s annual Haunted Forest scheduled for October 14 and 15

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The dates for the City of Coldwater’s annual Haunted Forest have been announced. The celebration of Halloween will be held during the evenings of Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at Rotary Park. The Coldwater Recreation Department will once again put on the...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home

Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WLNS

One dead after train crashes into pedestrian in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)- A person is dead after a train collided with them in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Police, officers were dispatched to a train vs pedestrian crash at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after. Police are not releasing additional information until the victim’s next […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI

