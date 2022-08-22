Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
CHS Junior Varsity Football drop opening game to Grand Ledge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s J.V. football team kicked off their 2022 season at Larsen Stadium on Thursday night as they were beaten by the Grand Ledge Comets 19-6. Coldwater’s leading rusher was Jackson Reilly who carried the ball 34 times for 188 yards and a TD.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s annual Haunted Forest scheduled for October 14 and 15
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The dates for the City of Coldwater’s annual Haunted Forest have been announced. The celebration of Halloween will be held during the evenings of Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at Rotary Park. The Coldwater Recreation Department will once again put on the...
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
22 WSBT
106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home
Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
2 injured in rollover accident at I-96/US-127 interchange
Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a rollover accident Friday morning.
Police catch alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KDPS says they caught an alligator spotted crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison. They're still looking for its owner.
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
People
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
One dead after train crashes into pedestrian in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)- A person is dead after a train collided with them in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Police, officers were dispatched to a train vs pedestrian crash at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after. Police are not releasing additional information until the victim’s next […]
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
Fox17
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
