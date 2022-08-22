Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Julie A. Diller
Julie A. Diller, 63 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Center following a courageous battle with a genetic lung disease. She was born on July 19, 1959 in Beatrice to Ronald and Carlyn (Jordening) Koenig. Julie obtained an Associated Degree at the Lincoln School of Commerce and had been employed at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office for over 20 years. Julie and Randy Diller were married in 1982 and later divorced but remained very close friends. She had been a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed working, reading, baking, and supporting Kelly at her sporting events and activities.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury Jeffs look to senior leadership to get back to playoffs
FAIRBURY, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs are bringing experience to the football field in 2022. "Practice has been really upbeat," Head Coach Matt Edson said. "The kids are excited to get the season started and have been working all season." Fairbury boasts a senior class of 13. It’s a...
News Channel Nebraska
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
New Gage County Tourism Director hired
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old in connection to Casey's shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a weekend shooting at a Lincoln Casey's. 18-year-old Dominic Gomez is charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Police initially responded to the Casey's convenience store at...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD makes arrest in connection to apartment stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they made an arrest Wednesday in connection to the apartment shooting that happened Tuesday. LPD said they arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony Rouch, of Lincoln. Rouch was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Authorities...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
News Channel Nebraska
Public health district shifting from Covid crisis mode, to other health issues
BEATRICE – The head of a public health agency that serves southeast Nebraska says her staff is welcoming a return to focusing efforts on something other than Covid-19. Although the pandemic remains with new variants of the coronavirus and development of additional booster vaccines, Kim Showalter of Public Health Solutions says it’s different from the days when the district focused primarily on risk dials and the changing federal guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
BEATRICE – With payoff of a huge federal civil rights judgment on the horizon, Gage County residents will see taxes going down, on two fronts. The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a resolution that will end collection of a half-cent countywide sales tax as of January 1st……and the newly proposed budget could drop the county’s tax rate from 50-cents, to about 45-point-one cents. The 50-cent levy was a requirement in state law allowing the county to enact the half-cent sales tax to pay off the so-called Beatrice Six civil rights judgment.
Comments / 0