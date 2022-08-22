Julie A. Diller, 63 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Center following a courageous battle with a genetic lung disease. She was born on July 19, 1959 in Beatrice to Ronald and Carlyn (Jordening) Koenig. Julie obtained an Associated Degree at the Lincoln School of Commerce and had been employed at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office for over 20 years. Julie and Randy Diller were married in 1982 and later divorced but remained very close friends. She had been a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed working, reading, baking, and supporting Kelly at her sporting events and activities.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO