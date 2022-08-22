Read full article on original website
Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
Keene's pumpkin festival, once squashed, will return this year after all
Plans for a return of Keene’s pumpkin festival — once squashed — are now aglow again. Just weeks after postponing the festival to 2023, Let It Shine, the organization behind the event, has announced that it is working with a group of downtown businesses to move forward this year with a smaller “Gathering of the Gourds.”
Loring E. Clark Jr., 75
MOULTONBOROUGH — Loring "Lonnie" Ernest Clark, Jr., 75, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born July 7, 1947 to Loring and Gladys Clark in Marblehead, MA. He...
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937 in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
Diane Boisvert, 79
EAST ANDOVER — Diane Boisvert, 79, beloved mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and sister, passed away on August 20, 2022 after a period of failing health. She slipped away peacefully in her home with her loving family. Diane was born to George and Alta (Gurley) Perkins on December 31, 1942...
Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music. In addition to...
BIGGEST Fish EVER Caught in Merrymeeting Lake
Merrymeeting, quietly tucked away in New Durham, is unique among New Hampshire’s many lakes. It was created when someone put a stopper in the sink, turned on the water, and forgot to turn it off. Our beloved Uncle Jim and Aunt Barbie spent the summer months there at their camp “Whitmere.” Although they didn’t have children, they did have “Freddie,” an invisible frog that occasionally made an appearance as a green cotton beanbag or was pulled, gently, from Uncle Jim’s pocket and held in his hand.
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 200 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday. Eight people were arrested.
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man from Maine is in custody after police said he stole a car with a woman and an infant inside. Hampton police said David Tayes, 46, of Maine, stole the vehicle around noon at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said a woman and baby he did not know were inside the vehicle.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 131 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 15, until 11 a.m. on Monday. Five people were arrested.
