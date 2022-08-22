COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch I.S.D. Early Education Services is in need of teachers and staff members as the new school year gets underway. Assistant Superintendent of Early Childhood Education Cindy Hutson told the B.I.S.D. Board of Education on Wednesday they have been able to maintain enrollment for the preschool classrooms that they have been able to staff but they have had to make several adjustments.

