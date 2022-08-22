Read full article on original website
CHS Junior Varsity Football drop opening game to Grand Ledge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s J.V. football team kicked off their 2022 season at Larsen Stadium on Thursday night as they were beaten by the Grand Ledge Comets 19-6. Coldwater’s leading rusher was Jackson Reilly who carried the ball 34 times for 188 yards and a TD.
Employee presses Commissioners on the “stonewalling” of wage re-classifications
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners will soon start the process of putting together Branch County’s budget for 2023. With that in mind, Deputy Treasurer Kalie Beemer spoke to Commissioners on Tuesday about what she feels is a stonewalled issue concerning job duties and how employees have been asking for revamping and re-classifications for their wages.
Avelo Airlines expands Kalamazoo Service with 2nd Florida destination: Ft Meyers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Just weeks after announcing it’s nonstop service to Orlando Florida from Kalamazoo, Avelo Airlines has added yet another popular vacation destination to the Sunshine State. The Houston Texas based airline announced on Thursday, August 25 that it’s expanding service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International...
Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
BISD Early Education Services dealing with teacher and staff shortages
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch I.S.D. Early Education Services is in need of teachers and staff members as the new school year gets underway. Assistant Superintendent of Early Childhood Education Cindy Hutson told the B.I.S.D. Board of Education on Wednesday they have been able to maintain enrollment for the preschool classrooms that they have been able to staff but they have had to make several adjustments.
