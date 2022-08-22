Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
RoadRunnerApp to partner with local glass recycling company
A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish. BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
theadvocate.com
Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment
A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
theadvocate.com
QuikTrip, one of the nation's most popular convenience stores, buys land for Lafayette store
QuikTrip, often tabbed as one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, has purchased land in Lafayette for its first south Louisiana store. The Oklahoma-based company finalized its purchase of property at the northwest corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10 from Castille Development at an undisclosed price, land records show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
pelicanpostonline.com
Custom residential homes now available in Heritage Crossing
HCD Real Estate would like to announce the first phase of 50 residential lots in Heritage Crossing. Bond Construction Co., Inc has acquired control of the initial 50 lots and will be the exclusive builder of high-end custom homes in the Phase One Residential Section. Multiple homes have been pre-sold and the first six homes are coming out of the ground now.
KTBS
Settlement announced in class action against nursing home owner Bob Dean over botched Ida evacuation
NEW ORLEANS - Attorneys for 843 plaintiffs suing Baton Rouge nursing home owner Bob Dean over the mismanaged evacuation of seniors during Hurricane Ida said Thursday they've reached a preliminary class action settlement that could be between $12 million and $15 million. The final amount won't be determined until an...
theadvocate.com
Be You: Designer Robin Thibodeaux's downtown store should be on everyone's list
Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette. As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
theadvocate.com
Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell
For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
wbrz.com
Company responsible for dozens of flat tires attempting to settle for $50
JARREAU - About 60 homes on Pecan Island in Jarreau are using a gravel road to access their neighborhood while the bridge leading to the community is under construction. As one homeowner explains to 2 On Your Side, that gravel road is made up of material that has caused dozens of flat tires.
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl is being praised by the Baton Rouge Fire Department for her “bravery and quick action.”. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends when someone began to experience a medical emergency. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club
The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
Family loses friend, home in Louisiana house fire
A Youngsville man is speaking out about losing his home and friend in a fatal house fire. He says not only did his family lose everything in the fire, but he also lost a friend.
pelicanpostonline.com
3rd Ascension Summit’s Vendor Fair set for Saturday
Haven of Ascension’s 3rd Ascension Summit ongoing, above is a list of the vendors participating in Saturday’s Vendor Fair. Join us and visit vendor booths, enjoy food, raffle giveaways and card reading. Haven of Ascension is located at 12138 W Main St, in Gonzales, LA.
theadvocate.com
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
theadvocate.com
Cats to have place to roam, puppies a place to be safe, with grant for Ascension shelter
Cats who live in their kennels much of the time and mama dogs who need a safe place to care for their puppies are the beneficiaries of an $85,000 grant awarded this month to CARA's House, the animal shelter in Ascension Parish. "We've already started on the plans and, hopefully,...
theadvocate.com
Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary
At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
Comments / 0