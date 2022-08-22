ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

RoadRunnerApp to partner with local glass recycling company

A local recycling company is partnering with RoadRunnerApp delivery service to expand pickup routes for glass recyclables in Lafayette Parish. BackYard Sapphire, a grassroots effort at glass recycling and owned by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, will partner with the delivery service for customers looking to have glass items picked up from their home to be recycled. The service will start Thursday, Crapsi and Vincent announced.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment

A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant

About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Custom residential homes now available in Heritage Crossing

HCD Real Estate would like to announce the first phase of 50 residential lots in Heritage Crossing. Bond Construction Co., Inc has acquired control of the initial 50 lots and will be the exclusive builder of high-end custom homes in the Phase One Residential Section. Multiple homes have been pre-sold and the first six homes are coming out of the ground now.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Be You: Designer Robin Thibodeaux's downtown store should be on everyone's list

Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette. As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell

For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: Author speaks to Bayou Reader's Book Club

The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom. Magee spoke about his own...
LIVONIA, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

3rd Ascension Summit’s Vendor Fair set for Saturday

Haven of Ascension’s 3rd Ascension Summit ongoing, above is a list of the vendors participating in Saturday’s Vendor Fair. Join us and visit vendor booths, enjoy food, raffle giveaways and card reading. Haven of Ascension is located at 12138 W Main St, in Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage Ranch officer speaks to Zachary Rotary

At its Aug. 18 meeting, Rotarians heard from Vicki Ellis, chief development officer of Heritage Ranch in Zachary. Heritage Ranch is a 52-acre ranch on Tucker Road. It serves families in crisis, housing at-risk boys age 10 to 18. They can have six boys at a time and are staffed by full time house parents and a resident adviser.
ZACHARY, LA

