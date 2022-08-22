Read full article on original website
One Person Sent To Hospital After Crash Ends In Bean Field
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital after a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. At 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on East CR 250N, east of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Damien W. Petersen,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, North Syracuse Webster Road, north of North SR 13, North Webster. Driver: William K. Steinecker, 36, North Creek Bend Lae, Milford. Steinecker was traveling south on North Syracuse Webster Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting a sign and driving over a culvert. Damage up to $2,500.
UPDATE: Police Searching For Missing LaPaz Woman
UPDATE: Marshall County Sheriff’s office reports Shelby Leigh Yanez, aka Shelby Leigh Hyde, 30, LaPaz, has been located. The sheriff’s office received information Thursday evening, Aug. 25, that she was found at St. Joseph Medical Center Mishawaka. Yanez was reported missing Sunday, Aug. 21, and had last been...
Wakarusa Motorcyclist Flown From Accident South Of Nappanee
NAPPANEE — A Wakarusa man was flown from a two-vehicle accident south of Nappanee on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on West CR 800N, near North CR 800W, Nappanee. Joann K. Miller, 19, Akron, said...
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 3200 block South Country Club Road, Warsaw. Makera P. Newsome reported fraud. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 700 block Briar Ridge Circle,...
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Valerie Hall, $900. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Jamie C. Hunt, $1,455.83. Tammy Kinne, $2,563.74. Shanna E. Rogers, $702.80. Jessica Ann Sappingfield,...
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — PENDING
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Clearwater Car Wash Acquired By Take 5 Car Wash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clearwater Car Wash, with two stores in Warsaw, has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it...
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman Jr.
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman Jr., 22, North Manchester, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 15, 1999. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, April Noland and Jonathan Case, Wabash; brother, Dereck Bolen, Peru; sister, Maryssa Noland, Peru; and grandmother, Charmin Noland, Peru.
Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt — UPDATED
Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, 77, Warsaw, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. He was born March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. (Galbrecht) and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer Inc., Warsaw. He was the vice-president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card games, board games and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.
Larry Lee Shellenbarger — UPDATED
Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, formerly of Huntington, died peacefully at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington. He was one of three children born to Georgeanna Bell (Tharp)...
Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Goshert — UPDATED
Kenneth “Ken” E. Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1932, in Warsaw, to Donald E. and Ethel M. (Warren) Goshert. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1950...
BMV Hears Public Comments On Proposed Nappanee Branch Closure
NAPPANEE — Four officials from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles convened a public hearing Tuesday evening, Aug. 23, on the state’s proposal to close the Nappanee license branch. In the local vernacular, they got everything they came for, and then some. About 40 residents of Nappanee and...
Warsaw Looks At Shifting First Friday To Third Friday
WARSAW – Warsaw’s monthly downtown festival is on the verge of moving to a different date. Rob Parker, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce CEO and Main Street Warsaw executive director, threw out the idea of shifting to a Third Friday format during a downtown business district meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at HopLore Brewing on West Market Street.
John D. ‘Possum’ Hemphill
John D. “Possum” Hemphill, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Fort Wayne. He was born June 20, 1962. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Katrina Wilcox; his daughter, Jazelyn Hemphill; his stepson, Johnathan (Brittany Dilley) Wilcox; and a sister. Sheets & Childs...
Community Corrections Makes Case For Pay Increases
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Community Corrections started looking at restructuring the department’s salaries and pay scale in 2021. On Thursday, Aug. 25, during their 2023 budget reviews, the County Council approved increases for Community Corrections’ director and staff. Community Corrections Director Barry Andrew said, “We started the...
Sue ‘Susie’ Ellen Steller
Sue “Susie” Ellen (Elliott) Steller, 75, Cromwell, died at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Elkhart, the daughter of Arthur and Lois (Hartman) Elliott. On May 17, 2003, she married Mike Steller at The Rock Church, Syracuse.
Canal Days Is Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Fellowship Missions of Warsaw will benefit from Canal Days in Winona Lake. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The Village at Winona. The main activity is the cardboard boat race along the canal, set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to build a boat to enter in the race.
