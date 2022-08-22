ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

5-9-8-0

(five, nine, eight, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Idaho Lottery
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven) (two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
The Associated Press

California budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics, a policy aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously restricted the money in the state’s “Abortion Practical Support Fund” for in-state travel only, saying “we have to be realistic about what we can absorb.” That decision surprised abortion advocates, especially since Newsom, a Democrat, had vowed to make California a sanctuary for women in other states seeking abortions. Abortion advocates spent weeks lobbying the governor’s office on the issue. Friday, just days before the end of the legislative session, Newsom and legislative leaders revealed an amendment to the budget that would allow the state to spend public money on out-of-state travel for abortions. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on it next week. Jodi Hicks, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, said the change is significant given that state officials have been working for months to increase the state’s capacity to provide abortions in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday. Richards, who had 13 years of mining experience, fell and was pinned between the supply car and its coupler, the report said. It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.
VALLEY GROVE, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy