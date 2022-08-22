ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
09-24-33-35-40
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $80,800
Lotto America
16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
Pick 3 Night
7-0-2
(seven, zero, two)
Pick 4 Day
5-9-8-0
(five, nine, eight, zero)
Pick 4 Night
9-1-2-7
(nine, one, two, seven)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-08-20-22-24
(one, eight, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Comments / 0