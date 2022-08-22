Flexsteel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $271,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $544.3 million.

