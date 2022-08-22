CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
Daily 3 Midday
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
Daily 4
1-6-8-2
(one, six, eight, two)
Daily Derby
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.50
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.50)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
Fantasy 5
09-10-16-22-35
(nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
