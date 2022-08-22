ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F. Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin carries a heavy burden but rides a cultural wave

By By Jonah Raskin , Photo by Starr Sutherland
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago

“Poetry, man, it’s an exercise in interconnectedness,” Tongo Eisen-Martin says.

Appointed by Mayor London Breed in 2021, he is The City’s first Black poet laureate and the only one born and raised in San Francisco. “His work on racial justice and equity, along with his commitment to promoting social and cultural change, comes at such a critical time for our city and our country,” Breed noted in a press release. At 6’ 8’’ Eisen-Martin is The City’s tallest poet laureate and probably the coolest.

Rarely has a contemporary poet in California, or anywhere else in the U.S., pointed so directly to enemies, and rarely has a poet aimed to be as confrontational. Not surprisingly, Eisen-Martin has often been called "revolutionary." As a Black poet in a city with a declining Black population and in a nation still aiming to reckon with the curse of racism, he carries a heavy burden. “To walk down a street in the Bay Area is really to walk through a dystopia,” he says.

The City’s mean streets inform his four volumes of poetry, as well as a 2022 LP provocatively title "I Go to the Railroad Tracks and Follow Them to the Station of my Enemies." Tongo’s “railroad tracks” might prompt readers to think of the underground network that brought slaves from southern plantations to freedom in the north, though the tracks he has in mind — they might be his own free verse — go toward enemies not away from them.

While he describes himself as an introvert, that’s not obvious when he performs in public. He recites lengthy poems from memory; listeners are amazed by his verbal feats. Indeed, his performances are as impressive as anything in the virtuoso repertoire of Allen Ginsberg, the Beat poet who initiated the San Francisco tradition of oral poetry in 1955, alongside Gary Snyder, Michael McClure and others, with KPFA’s Kenneth Rexroth as the MC and Jack Kerouac in the audience shouting “Go, Go, Go.”

How does he do it? listeners wonder. "I don't have a photographic memory," Eisen-Martin explains. "I rehearse and I memorize. When I perform I pay attention to the audience in front of me and I have to be aware of the words that come next."

All that and more can be anxiety-producing.

In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, and in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter, more African American poets than ever before have been published in prestigious magazines like the New Yorker. They are also more widely read and appreciated now than ever before.

This summer, Eisen-Martin launched his “Railroad Tracks” LP from Rocks in Your Head Records, a San Francisco label founded by Sonny Smith in 2018. The launch took place in the African American Center on the third floor at the San Francisco Public Library. “We're here to celebrate Tongo’s recording,” Black librarian Natalie Enright announced. Joining Tongo were three young poets whom he introduced as “a motley band of misfits” : Landi Rev, Meilani Clay and Landon Smith.

“They kill poets like me,” Eisen-Martin told the audience. Then, as though to soften that barb, he added, “All advances in art come from bouncing off one another’s psyches.” During the interview with Sonny Smith that followed the reading, Tongo-Martin explained that “writing from a state of boredom is ideal for me” and “I’d rather die than not be a part of liberation.” Balancing the demands of the revolution and the demands of poetry requires discipline.

His Black father is no longer alive. His lefty Jewish mother, Arlene Bergman, lives in San Francisco. The dedication to "Blood on the Fog" (2021) reads, “For my mother.” His brother Biko, created the cover art for the book. Dramatic moments have punctuated his life though he doesn't like to talk about his biography, fearing, he says, that young readers will assume that his trajectory ought to be followed if one is to be published and attain fame.

Wanna-be poets have imitated luminaries like Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath and June Jordan, who was born in Harlem and who died in Berkeley and who has inspired a couple of generations of Black women poets, including the women poets who read with Eisen-Martin at the library.

Despite his reluctance to talk about his past, it might be useful for readers to know that Tongo attended public schools in The City and Branson in Marin County. Sometimes his was the only Black face in a sea of white faces. After he graduated from Columbia in New York with a BA and an MA, he taught inmates in prisons from New York to California and helped to educate his own generation about genocide.

The San Francisco poet laureates who preceded Tongo-Martin — Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Janice Mirikitani, devorah major, Jack Hirshman, Diane di Prima, Alejandro Murguía and Kim Shuck — expanded the readership for verse in the Bay Area. Nearly all are published by City Lights. Murguía invited poets from Latin America to San Francisco. Major traveled widely. Tongo-Martin, who is 42, has probably been the least visible of the seven, though in December 2021 he was interviewed on stage at the Sydney Goldstein Theater by Jeff Chang for City Arts and Lectures series.

When he was named poet laureate in January 2021, there was no vaccine for Covid. "There was very little for me to do," Tongo-Martin says. When the pandemic abated, he initiated both Zoom and in person events. The City’s powers that be would like him to perform more frequently than he has so far. He has taken his work and gone on the road perhaps more than any other S.F. poet laureate.

Black poets, dancers, musicians and novelists from Claude McKay and Josephine Baker to Charlie Parker and James Baldwin flocked to Europe in the 20th century to escape blatant racism and to bask in the adulation that Paris offered. White American artists of all stripes, from Gertrude Stein and Ernest Hemingway to Chet Baker, also took advantage of European hospitality and generosity.

Not long ago, Eisen-Martin brought his poetry to Mexico. This fall, he’ll travel to Amsterdam, perform with a trumpet player and make a recording. Meanwhile, his LP and his books are available at City Lights Books and elsewhere and from the public library. His work can also be found on YouTube .

Those who don't know his poetry can expect to find it difficult, challenging and even obscure, but that's not a criticism. As Ferlinghetti often said, if a poem is difficult, a reader will spend more time with it and extract more meanings and more enjoyment than with a poem in which the work is transparent. What you get out of it is what you put into it.

Much of the most innovative modern poetry, including work by W. B. Yeats, T.S. Eliot and Anna Akhmatova, is complex and elusive. Eisen-Martin shares their devotion to complexity and their commitment to “make it new,” in the words of Ezra Pound. “I want to try for something I’ve never tried before,” Eisen-Martin says.

Readers eager to explore his writings and to hear his voice, which can be boisterous, modulated, angry, sarcastic and lyrical, might start with his LP, which is available on vinyl and digital and begins, “ I go to the railroad tracks and follow them to the station of my enemies .” Next, readers might go to his first book, "dead already: (Bootstrap Press, 2015), and move to "Heaven Is All Goodbyes" (City Lights, 2017), which received a 2018 American Book Award, and a 2018 California Book Award.

City Light publisher and executive director, Elaine Katzenberger, is triply proud of Eisen-Martin’s work. Not only is he an activist and a poet, he’s also local. "Heaven Is All Goodbyes" was shortlisted for the 2018 Griffin International Poetry Prize. Judges for the Griffin noted that Eisen-Martin’s work “moves between trenchant political critique and dreamlike associations.” The poem, “The Oldest Then the Youngest,” begins, “Grandmother, why don’t you ever talk about your children who the first world murdered?” The grandmother replies, “Because, son, I haven’t run out of knife handles.” In another poem titled, “we may all refuse to die at the same time” (the words are not capitalized), he writes, “They lynched his car too. Strung it up right next to him.” One might call that Eisen-Martin’s version of gallows humor.

"Blood On the Fog," his most recent book, is number sixty-two in the City Lights Pocket Poets Series. It joins an illustrious list of works by stellar poets and travels from factories to battlefields and from San Francisco to Mississippi. Near the end of August, Eisen-Martin looked back at his time as poet laureate and ahead to the year still to come. “I would like to get a jail writing program going,” he said. “Also, bring together writers from different generations. Destiny awaits.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
