IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
Pick 3 Midday
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
Pick 4 Evening
9-5-4-0
(nine, five, four, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
3-0-6-6
(three, zero, six, six)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
