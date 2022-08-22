ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Lucky For Life

06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-4-0

(nine, five, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-0-6-6

(three, zero, six, six)

Powerball

12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

