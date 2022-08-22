Read full article on original website
Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
DJ Khaled, Future & Lil Baby Do It "Big Time" In New Music Video
The wait is over and JD Khaled finally came through with his latest body of work, God Did. The new album is stacked with features. Jay-Z, Eminem. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Drake come through within the first three tracks of the project. However, he did enlist some of the biggest artists out right now. Future and Lil Baby join forces with Khaled on "Big Time," marking the first of numerous features from the two of them on the project.
DJ Khaled Enlists Kanye West, Drake, JAY-Z & More For 'God Did' Album
With DJ Khaled’s God Did album set to land on Friday (August 26), the We The Best mogul raised anticipation surrounding the album when he revealed the star-studded tracklist. “I want to thank EVERYONE who believed. On this album and beyond. THANK YOU!. This album is special,” Khaled wrote...
DJ Khaled Releases ‘God Did’
More than 15 years after releasing Listennn… the Album under the Terror Squad banner, DJ Khaled has released his 13th studio album, God Did. The 18-track project is littered with contributions from some of the greatest artists of the last two decades, including Drake, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Lil’ Wayne and Jay-Z among others. God Did also highlights some of today’s most successful stars like Future, SZA, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott and Roddy Ricch just to name a few. Not to mention, there’s a posthumous nod to the late Juice WRLD along with tributes to his family and faith.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
Some dude on the internet has erased Eddie Van Halen's keyboard parts from Jump and it's winning him no friends
For some unfathomable reason, someone has wiped the keyboard parts from Van Halen mega-hit Jump, and it sounds f**king weird, frankly
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set for Metaverse-Inspired Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their recent single “From the D 2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Made with Yung Labs, the metaverse-inspired performance will be based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is not yet fully developed, but is designed to use NFTs and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. The song’s video, released in June, featured Bored Ape–style avatars.
Offset Goes to War for His Solo Career, Sues Migos’ Longtime Record Label
Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music. The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records. Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
The Best New Music This Week: JID, Lil Tjay, DJ Khaled, and More
This is a big week for new music. DJ Khaled is back with his thirteenth studio album, God Did. The title track on the album is a powerhouse collaboration featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and John Legend. It’s altogether amazing, but some are declaring Hov’s verse his best in years. JID also dropped a new album, entitled The Forever Story, which features the soulful, Ari Lennox-assisted single “Can’t Make You Change.” And Lil Tjay made a triumphant return to music after being shot multiple times this summer. His new single “Beat Da Odds” details the near-fatal incident as well as other obstacles the rapper overcame. This week’s lists also includes a handful of songs from Offset, Pi’erre Bourne, 03 Greedo, IDK, and more.
Rapper Jay-Z holidays on a luxury yacht near Cavtat
American rapper, music producer and clothing mogul Jay-Z is currently holidaying with his children on a luxury yacht near Cavtat, not far from Dubrovnik. The 52-year-old former head of Def Jam was snapped by PIXSELL photographer Grgo Jelavić. It’s been a star-studded summer on the Croatian coast this year,...
Quavo & Takeoff Release New Song ‘Big Stunna’ Feat. Birdman — Watch
UPDATE: The official video has been reuploaded. Check it out below. With all of the controversy surrounding Offset leaving Migos and focusing on his solo career, Quavo and Takeoff are pushing forward with the release of their Unc & Phew album. We’ve already heard ‘Us Vs. Them‘ with Gucci Mane and ‘Hotel Lobby‘, but now we get a new offering from the upcoming LP.
Robot Rappers: Capitol Records Debuts First AI Signee FN Meka
Capitol Records is the first label to sign an AI rapper. Fans have their gripes about FN Meka, especially its' use of certain words.
The Game Gets Woman to Drink From Cup Out of Trash in Exchange for Balenciaga
The Game has apparently launched a new social media game show of sorts that finds him getting people to do something strange for a little change. Episode one features a woman drinking from a cup out of the trash in exchange for some designer shoes. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), The...
