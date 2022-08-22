Zoom Video: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $45.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Zoom Video expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Zoom Video expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.66 to $3.69 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM