Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Husker volleyball rolls to pair of three-set wins on first day of season

Nebraska’s opponent in the first match of the college volleyball season isn’t as talented as the teams the Huskers will see later this season in the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Tournament. But what we learned during the Huskers’ dominating 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 win against Texas A&M Corpus...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic volleyball wins first match of season against Scotus

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic, runner-up a year ago in Class C1 volleyball, had another strong start to its season, defeating Scotus Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, Thursday night at Cope Coliseum. The Stars won the first two sets, but momentum shifted to the Shamrocks in the third. Timely...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Growth in Nebraska may be slowing, according to economic indicator

A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down. Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley

CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High sweeps Lincoln Northeast in doubleheader

KEARNEY — Kearney High softball got its first wins of the season in a big way Wednesday night, sweeping a doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast, 6-2 and 11-9. “We needed that confidence, we needed that little boost,” KHS coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “We’ve been close, we’ve played hard, and we’ve made improvements. We’ll take it as a momentum boost for tomorrow and the rest of the weekend.”
KEARNEY, NE

