The heartwarmers … and the heartbreakers in Nebraska football history
Five heartwarmers, five heartbreakers. We look at the 10 games that Husker fans won't soon forget, for one reason or another.
No longer playcaller, Scott Frost primed to see 'dialed in' and 'tight-knit' Huskers
DUBLIN — Scott Frost worried a bit. Even with the work his operations staff had put in for months this summer, the Nebraska head coach wondered how his team might react once the Huskers landed and began practicing in Ireland. Standing in the corner of Aviva Stadium on Thursday,...
Kearney High hopes hard work, simple game plan prevail vs. Lincoln East
KEARNEY — Kearney High opens its season Thursday in unfamiliar territory. The Bearcats make their first trip to Lincoln’s Seacrest Field since 2016 and they have a daunting task in front of them, facing the Lincoln East Spartans at 7 p.m. Thursday night. “The main place you have...
Husker volleyball rolls to pair of three-set wins on first day of season
Nebraska’s opponent in the first match of the college volleyball season isn’t as talented as the teams the Huskers will see later this season in the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Tournament. But what we learned during the Huskers’ dominating 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 win against Texas A&M Corpus...
Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
After unique ceremony in Ireland, Blackshirts and Chinander aim to reach big goals
DUBLIN — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander won’t forget the 2022 Blackshirt ceremony, the first and probably last time the Huskers will hand out the black practice jerseys in a foreign country. Of course, Chinander didn’t get to enjoy the exact moment nine Huskers found the jerseys hanging...
Kearney Catholic volleyball wins first match of season against Scotus
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic, runner-up a year ago in Class C1 volleyball, had another strong start to its season, defeating Scotus Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, Thursday night at Cope Coliseum. The Stars won the first two sets, but momentum shifted to the Shamrocks in the third. Timely...
Growth in Nebraska may be slowing, according to economic indicator
A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down. Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.
Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley
CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
Kearney High sweeps Lincoln Northeast in doubleheader
KEARNEY — Kearney High softball got its first wins of the season in a big way Wednesday night, sweeping a doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast, 6-2 and 11-9. “We needed that confidence, we needed that little boost,” KHS coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “We’ve been close, we’ve played hard, and we’ve made improvements. We’ll take it as a momentum boost for tomorrow and the rest of the weekend.”
