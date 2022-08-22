ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

OR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky Lines

01-07-09-14-20-21-27-31

(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Megabucks

25-32-33-35-36-40

(twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $5,100,000

Pick 4 10PM

2-1-1-3

(two, one, one, three)

Pick 4 1PM

1-5-9-3

(one, five, nine, three)

Pick 4 4PM

1-2-4-9

(one, two, four, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

3-4-5-4

(three, four, five, four)

Powerball

12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Win for Life

32-38-41-63

(thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one, sixty-three)

