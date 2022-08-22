OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky Lines
01-07-09-14-20-21-27-31
(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Megabucks
25-32-33-35-36-40
(twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $5,100,000
Pick 4 10PM
2-1-1-3
(two, one, one, three)
Pick 4 1PM
1-5-9-3
(one, five, nine, three)
Pick 4 4PM
1-2-4-9
(one, two, four, nine)
Pick 4 7PM
3-4-5-4
(three, four, five, four)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Win for Life
32-38-41-63
(thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one, sixty-three)
