Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
CBS Austin

We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!

It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin

SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!

We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin

GoodPartyATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations

It's National Dog Day and GoodPartyATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin

'Lagers and Literature' is the event you'll want to bookmark

This Austin event features two of my favorite things: beer and books! You can browse local booksellers, re-ignite your passion for reading or simply renew a library card all while sipping a pint. Meanwhile Brewing Company hosts a book fair called "Lagers and Literature" and Adrienne Rivers explains why you'll want to bookmark this event.
CBS Austin

West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers

As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
CBS Austin

aGLIFF: Black As U R

Black As U R premieres tonight at aGLIFF Prism 35, Austin's oldest film festival. This is one film that should be on your radar. On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated Floyd as bystanders pleaded with him to relent. Protests immediately erupted and the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, as the murder sparked a firestorm of national and international protest.
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin

Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile in NW Austin

Local health officials say a mosquito pool has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Northwest Austin -- and four people have tested positive for the virus so far this year. Austin Public Health (APH) says the mosquito pool was from the 78759 zip code. This is the second...
CBS Austin

Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor

MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
CBS Austin

Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
AUSTIN, TX

