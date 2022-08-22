Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Honors the Late Len Dawson
Former Purdue quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading passer Len Dawson passed away at age 87 on Wednesday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid his respects to the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee via social media.
Missouri's top high school quarterback prospect Sam Van Dyne not looking back heading into senior season
By Chris Geinosky | Photos by Marty Williams LIBERTY, MO. – No one would blame Sam Van Dyne if he never wanted to watch the game film from the 2021 Missouri Class 6 Show-Me Bowl. But that’s not the type of football player he is. Liberty North’s standout quarterback put together a stellar junior ...
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
Watch: Mahomes Takes Penalty to Pay Tribute to Len Dawson
The team honored their late quarterback by recreating his famous “choir huddle.”
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
NFL Reacts To Death Of Legendary Chiefs Quarterback
The NFL last lost an icon with Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passing away at age 87. Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings and holds the franchise records for passing yards (28,507) and touchdowns (237). He had entered hospice...
NFL・
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
thecomeback.com
Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments
While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Chiefs Agree to Amended Contract With JuJu Smith-Schuster
KC gives its projected top wideout the opportunity to earn some more money this season.
Comments on the passing of a Kansas City Chiefs legend
Our weekly training camp update from Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus. Mitch gives us his perspective considering his 20+ years in the booth with Len.
Watch: Chiefs pay tribute to Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with old-school huddle
Kansas City Chiefs legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 this week. On Thursday night, the Chiefs took the field for the first time since Dawson's passing in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the Chiefs' first offensive series, they paid a fitting tribute to the iconic quarterback.
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs in their final 2022 preseason game.
Context Will Be Key With the Chiefs’ 2022 Defense
KC's defense has a brutal schedule and a lot of new faces, bringing different levels of expectations.
