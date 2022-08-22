ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments

DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
DALLAS, TX
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition

CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
CRANDALL, TX
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe

DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
DESOTO, TX
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
'That's a lot of water,' Balch Springs neighborhood floods after creek overflows

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Several inches of rain in a short period of time Monday caused a Balch Springs creek to overflow, flooding several homes in a neighborhood near 635 and Seagoville Road. Residents said the water rose very quickly. It was the same scene at house after house on Hickory Creek Road. Allen Thompson walked into his heavy equipment rental business around 8 am. Thirty minutes later, he said he looked down and had three inches of water in his shop. Within about an hour, he and his neighbors said the water had risen to around a foot.Thompson said he'll have to...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
Update: FM 1830 reopened after rollover crash

Update: FM 1830 was reopened around 2:30 p.m. after a single-vehicle rollover crash near David Fort Road. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Denton County ESD No. 1. Original Story: Authorities have shut down both directions of FM 1830 near Argyle early Tuesday afternoon...
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX

