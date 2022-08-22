Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Hurry! PS5 bundle restocks at Walmart and PlayStation Direct
Another PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle restock is tipped for today, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 drop, so if you're already a subscriber, here's your chance to finally get yourself one. If you're not a Walmart Plus...
Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
The Verge
Walmart is restocking PS5 bundles for its paid subscribers at 3PM ET today
Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not been nearly as hard to get as it once was. With a mix of increased supply and easing demand, it’s almost easy to get one — even if you don’t yet see rows of them in stock at USA stores. However, Walmart is running another one of its restock events for paying Walmart Plus subscribers. The major retailer will have the standard disc-equipped PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One
We now have a good idea of just how bad the PS4 was whooping the Xbox One's butt in sales. The post HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IGN
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
PlayStation VR 2 release date is here, and it won’t be a Merry Christmas
PLAYSTATION VR 2 was officially announced in February 2021, and now we finally have a release date. The original PSVR was released back in 2016, and is not compatible with current PS5 games. It can be used with a PS5 via a special adaptor. However, only the PS4 versions of...
Hogwarts Legacy quietly confirms PlayStation-exclusive content
There's a bonus quest and potion waiting for PlayStation wizards
You still can’t find a PlayStation 5, but if you do it’s now probably going to cost you more depending on where you live
Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 console in several markets. Gamers are the latest group to be hit by surging costs after Sony announced Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 console in various markets. The Japanese entertainment behemoth said in a blog post...
Sony could face £5bn in legal claims over PlayStation game charges
UK consumer champion files collective redress case alleging the company has been abusing its market dominance
protocol.com
Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era
Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
digg.com
The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized
If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
PlayStation announces Xbox Elite Controller rival
The PlayStation DualSense Edge adds a bunch of customization options. Sony dropped a surprise hardware announcement during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream today. The DualSense Edge is the PlayStation 5's "first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller," and one that could rival Xbox's excellent Elite Series 2 controllers. The new controller features...
Ars Technica
Sony raises PlayStation 5 console prices in many regions, effective immediately
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Sony announced massive news for its PlayStation 5 console family. Around the world, console prices are going up. The price hike for both models of PlayStation 5 (one with a disc drive, one without) is effective immediately in at least six regions, with Japan joining the price-hike fray on September 15. Sony's announcement lists specific price increases for some of its biggest gaming territories, yet it additionally warns that "select markets" may see their own price hikes in the coming days. These include territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Central and South America, and the massive cluster of nations that comprises the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).
