Video Games

Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
laptopmag.com

Hurry! PS5 bundle restocks at Walmart and PlayStation Direct

Another PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle restock is tipped for today, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 drop, so if you're already a subscriber, here's your chance to finally get yourself one. If you're not a Walmart Plus...
TechRadar

Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store#Video Game
The Verge

Walmart is restocking PS5 bundles for its paid subscribers at 3PM ET today

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has not been nearly as hard to get as it once was. With a mix of increased supply and easing demand, it’s almost easy to get one — even if you don’t yet see rows of them in stock at USA stores. However, Walmart is running another one of its restock events for paying Walmart Plus subscribers. The major retailer will have the standard disc-equipped PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
IGN

PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works

PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
protocol.com

Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era

Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
digg.com

The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized

If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
PC Gamer

PlayStation announces Xbox Elite Controller rival

The PlayStation DualSense Edge adds a bunch of customization options. Sony dropped a surprise hardware announcement during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream today. The DualSense Edge is the PlayStation 5's "first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller," and one that could rival Xbox's excellent Elite Series 2 controllers. The new controller features...
Ars Technica

Sony raises PlayStation 5 console prices in many regions, effective immediately

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Sony announced massive news for its PlayStation 5 console family. Around the world, console prices are going up. The price hike for both models of PlayStation 5 (one with a disc drive, one without) is effective immediately in at least six regions, with Japan joining the price-hike fray on September 15. Sony's announcement lists specific price increases for some of its biggest gaming territories, yet it additionally warns that "select markets" may see their own price hikes in the coming days. These include territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Central and South America, and the massive cluster of nations that comprises the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).
