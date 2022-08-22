Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Now Peloton is selling its Bike on Amazon, complete with free delivery and assembly
Peloton recently dropped the news that it would cut its distribution network, shift further toward third-party logistics, and plans to shutter retail showrooms starting next year. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the company is now partnering with Amazon to sell its original Bike, the Guide, and apparel.
The Verge
Peloton CEO thinks losing $1.2 billion is a sign of ‘substantial progress’
Peloton’s numbers don’t look great. In its Q4 2022 earnings release this morning, the company reported a $1.2 billion operating loss, a 28 percent revenue drop, a membership decline, and a monthly subscriber churn exceeding 1 percent for the first time in a long while. (Perhaps ever?) And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In a nutshell, losses were greater than both Peloton and investors had anticipated.
The Verge
Instacart is enlisting celebrities and influencers to make your shopping list — in case that’s helpful
Instacart customers who know they need sustenance but don’t know what to buy will soon be able to browse suggestions from celebrities. Beginning today, the company is rolling out product collections curated by public figures, influencers, and retailers for customers to shop from. The new feature, called Carts, will...
The Best Back-to-School Sales, From Laptop Discounts to Dorm Furniture Deals
Summer isn’t over yet — and as students are enjoying every last second of class-free life, now’s an opportune time to stock up on school supplies. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are slashing prices on everything from clothing and backpacks to paper and tablets, which is why we’ve rounded up the best back-to-school sales. Pro tip: Take advantage of mass retailers’ curbside pickup options, which allow you to buy online and easily pick up your order at a location near your home, office or school. This shopping method saves you time from browsing in stores, and you can easily return items if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Your Steam Deck might be coming by the end of September instead of Q4
Not only are you getting your Steam Deck by the end of the year, but you might also see your long-awaited handheld gaming PC even sooner than that — Valve has just announced that “a bunch of folks” should see their reservations moved up to Q3 instead of Q4, meaning they’ll get emailed an opportunity to purchase the $400-plus portable by the end of September, if not sooner.
The Verge
Verizon’s Visible customers are missing calls, texts, and data after ‘upgrades’
Last week, Verizon’s budget-focused carrier Visible announced some sweeping changes, introducing new plans that utilize an entirely different network infrastructure. The carrier told customers that if they chose to upgrade, they’d get better roaming coverage and latency as well as extra features if they sprung for the $45 a month Visible Plus plan.
The Verge
Starlink lowers monthly internet prices by 50 percent for some
Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet-from-space service provided by SpaceX, is notifying customers with some good news: their monthly subscriptions have been reduced in response to “local market conditions.”. I received one of these notifications for my Starlink RV service that normally costs me €124 each month in the Netherlands....
The Verge
Meta’s VP of Horizon is leaving the company
Meta’s Vivek Sharma, the company’s VP of its Horizon social VR platform, is leaving the company, as reported by Reuters. Meta spokesperson Bryan Pope confirmed Sharma’s departure to The Verge and said that Sharma is leaving to pursue an unrelated career opportunity. Sharma’s departure is happening at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Nintendo says it has ‘no plans’ to increase Switch prices
Nintendo’s Switch console won’t be added to the list of price-hiked tech products impacted by inflation. The company gave a statement to Eurogamer, reiterating what company president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders in June, saying it had “no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware.”. Here’s...
The Verge
Walmart can now put your groceries in your garage with a myQ smart garage door opener
Walmart is expanding its Walmart Plus InHome program, adding Chamberlain’s myQ smart garage door controller technology to its list of in-home / in-garage delivery partners. Starting in September, Walmart Plus InHome delivery customers can have their groceries securely delivered into their garage if they have a myQ smart garage door controller. And if they don’t have one, the company will install one for free.
The Verge
It’s settled: 6.1 inches is the ideal smartphone screen size
I come to you today with good and bad news. The bad news is that small phones are dead. Apple is all but certainly killing off the iPhone Mini this year, and the smallest Android phone I’ve used all year is the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 — quite a bit larger than the 5.4-inch Mini. But that’s what passes for “small” now.
The Verge
Fitbit’s Sense 2 amps up stress tracking
After several leaks and a not-so-subtle teaser yesterday, Fitbit officially announced what we all knew was coming: the Sense 2, the Versa 4, and the Inspire 3. And while Fitbit is introducing new software alongside the new hardware, this update is more about incremental improvements and refining what you already know rather than launching anything revolutionary. Oh, and yes, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 have physical buttons!
The Verge
New Hue bulbs have leaked and they look amazing
Signify looks set to release a stunning new line of light bulbs for its Philips Hue brand, as the company continues to innovate its LED-based smart lighting line. The new Lightguide line features oversized dimmable smart bulbs that come in three shapes and are designed for open lighting fixtures. These look like they could add some seriously stylish mood lighting to any setup.
The Verge
Google’s Nest Wifi mesh router bundles are up to $150 off right now
Tired of your Wi-Fi slowing down depending on where you are in your house? It might be a good idea to extend your Wi-Fi coverage, especially now that we’re currently seeing some excellent deals on Google’s Wi-Fi 5-capable Nest Wifi routers and Points. Right now, for instance, you can buy the Nest Wifi router and two Points for $199 instead of $349 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots.
The Verge
The O․MG Elite cable is a scarily stealthy hacker tool
I didn’t think I would be scared of a USB cable until I went to Def Con. But that’s where I first learned about the O.MG Cable. Released at the notorious hacker conference, the Elite cable wowed me with a combination of technical prowess and its extremely stealth design.
The Verge
Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st
Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
Comments / 0