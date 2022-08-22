ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Sometimes Freedom Can Be Found in Surprising Places

A text message arrived from my brother, with a map attached. It was a screenshot, a rectangle of land and water, cropped from a digital Ordnance Survey chart. The space it covered wasn’t large—just two or three square miles at most—and it wasn’t somewhere I knew. Or not precisely. Of the dozen or so names that were present on the map, I recognized only one of them for certain: a narrow Atlantic inlet at the north of the picture, which located it with some degree of specificity. But even without that clue, I’d have known that it was somewhere in...
The Verge

Starlink lowers monthly internet prices by 50 percent for some

Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet-from-space service provided by SpaceX, is notifying customers with some good news: their monthly subscriptions have been reduced in response to “local market conditions.”. I received one of these notifications for my Starlink RV service that normally costs me €124 each month in the Netherlands....
The Verge

Foreign automakers are big mad about the new EV tax credit

The auto industry is still processing the new and confusing electric vehicle credits signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Foreign automakers, in particular, are scrambling to find some loophole through the new rules that would seem to disqualify the vast majority of their EV fleets, while others are speeding up plans to build new factories in the US.
