ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Fayette County man convicted of fatally shooting neighbor

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors report a Fayette County man has been convicted of fatally shooting his neighbor. Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday following a three-day trial, according to a news release from the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Traffic nightmare caused by tractor trailer crash on W.Va. Turnpike

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday was a traffic nightmare for thousands of West Virginians and out-of-state travelers as emergency crews closed down portions of Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 in Fayette County. A tractor trailer crash that closed portions of the West Virginia Turnpike also polluted a nearby...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Man, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. Turnpike reopens after crews contain chemical spill, clear crash site

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 8/25/22. State transportation officials report all lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike affected by a tractor trailer crash reopened Thursday evening. The wreck occurred just after midnight Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge and blocked northbound and southbound lanes in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bomb Threat#Federal Building#Bluefield Police#Westminster Church
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Starlite Drive-In Theater

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Americans have always had a love affair with their cars. That passion was capitalized on by the drive-in movie industry and peaked during the 1950s. Sadly, one by one these icons of Americana have closed down due to the cost of operating, the proliferation of home theaters and most recently streaming services.
OAK HILL, WV
wchstv.com

Thursday Night Lights: GW, Logan and Tug pick up victories

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first big Friday night of high school football action in West Virginia is set for Friday night. But, as always, there was a little appetizer of action around the state on Thursday evening. Morgantown invaded South Charleston and spoiled the start of the Carl...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy