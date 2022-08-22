Read full article on original website
Fayette deputies: Two charged after pursuit reaches 100 mph, vehicle crashes into house
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were arrested after a pursuit in Fayette County that reached speeds of 100 mph and ended after the suspects’ vehicle crashed into an abandoned house, deputies said. Philip E. Gray, 39, of Scarbro and Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, were...
Fayette County man convicted of fatally shooting neighbor
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors report a Fayette County man has been convicted of fatally shooting his neighbor. Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday following a three-day trial, according to a news release from the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The...
Traffic nightmare caused by tractor trailer crash on W.Va. Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday was a traffic nightmare for thousands of West Virginians and out-of-state travelers as emergency crews closed down portions of Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 in Fayette County. A tractor trailer crash that closed portions of the West Virginia Turnpike also polluted a nearby...
Sheriff: Couple charged in Fayette after 15 dogs found living in deplorable conditions
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies said a couple faces charges after 15 dogs were found inside and outside of a home living in deplorable conditions with no food or water. Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese were charged with 15 counts of...
Chemical spill: Community reacts to tractor-trailer crash affecting Paint Creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Community residents said they are concerned about the long-term environmental effects after a tractor-trailer crashed on Thursday morning on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County and spilled a chemical into Paint Creek. The tractor trailer was carrying at least 12,275-gallon totes of amines...
W.Va. Turnpike reopens after crews contain chemical spill, clear crash site
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 8/25/22. State transportation officials report all lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike affected by a tractor trailer crash reopened Thursday evening. The wreck occurred just after midnight Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge and blocked northbound and southbound lanes in Fayette County,...
New technology gives Boone County first responders connectivity in dead zones
BOONE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — As first responders' skills are being tested this week in Sylvester at the Fallen Heroes Mine Rescue Contest in Boone County, they are also testing something else - a Starlink satellite dish. "This is the first time we've ever used it in a...
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
Traveling WV: Starlite Drive-In Theater
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Americans have always had a love affair with their cars. That passion was capitalized on by the drive-in movie industry and peaked during the 1950s. Sadly, one by one these icons of Americana have closed down due to the cost of operating, the proliferation of home theaters and most recently streaming services.
Thursday Night Lights: GW, Logan and Tug pick up victories
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first big Friday night of high school football action in West Virginia is set for Friday night. But, as always, there was a little appetizer of action around the state on Thursday evening. Morgantown invaded South Charleston and spoiled the start of the Carl...
