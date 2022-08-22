ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Farmington man gets prison in Florida-to-CT gun trafficking case

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A Farmington man was sentenced to a year in prison Monday for transporting and selling stolen guns he bought in Florida.

Dominic Colon Brown, 28, also was fined $2,200 in U.S. District Court.

Federal prosecutors said Colon Brown sold a gun to a convicted felon in 2021 and then drove to Florida where he arranged to buy three guns he knew had been stolen. Police confiscated the weapons, as well as more than 100 rounds of ammunition and 60 grams of cocaine during a search of an apartment in New Britain.

During the investigation, prosecutors said Colon Brown and his associates were recorded in discussions about buying stolen guns and they posted photographs of themselves posing with the guns on the internet.

Colon Brown was arrested in May 2021 and pleaded guilty in January to one count of transporting stolen firearms across state lines.

