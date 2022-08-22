Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Blackpink’s Jennie, More Appear in New Teaser for the The Idol: Watch
The Weeknd has shared another new teaser for his upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. The show—set in “the gutters of Hollywood,” as the new clip points out—centers on a female pop singer (played by Lily-Rose Depp) as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader. Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye stars in the series, which he produced and co-wrote. The new trailer does not list a release date, but it does give a look at a number of cast members, including Moses Sumney, Blackpink’s Jennie, Mike Dean, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, Hari Nef, and more. The new clip debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas last night, as Stereogum points out. Watch it below.
Usher to extend Las Vegas residency with new shows
R&B superstar Usher has announced that he will be extending his residency in Las Vegas with a slate of upcoming shows.
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
Offset Says P "Blackballed" Him Following Quality Control Lawsuit
The tension is quickly bubbling up between Offset and Quality Control. Earlier today, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over his artist rights as a solo act. The rapper explained that he paid a significant amount of money to secure his artist rights at the top of 2021 but when it came down to releasing new music, the label quickly tried to put their name on it.
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Britney Spears has released a new collaboration with Elton John, marking the singer's first new music in six years.
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Shania Twain Teases Nostalgic, 'Emotional' Las Vegas Residency: I Want Fans to 'Feel Satisfied'
Shania Twain is ready to wrap her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency in style!. The country star, 56, is kicking off her last run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, and is hoping that fans will appreciate the balance she's struck between nostalgic and energetic fun.
Britney Spears Returns for New Song With Elton John “Hold Me Closer”: Listen
Britney Spears is back with her first newly recorded song since the Glory era, and it’s a duet with Elton John. “Hold Me Closer” is a spin on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The updated track was produced by Andrew Watt. Check it out below.
Megan Thee Stallion Believes Fans Instigate Beefs Between Female Rappers
In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.
Cardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control Music
There have been murmurs that Offset was at odds with someone behind the scenes, but not until today was it learned that the tension involved Quality Control Music. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing rift involving Offset and QCM, specifically Pierre Thomas who responded to reports that the Migos rapper sued his label. In recent months, we've seen Quavo and Takeoff appear on releases together while Offset was quietly working on his solo career, but today (August 24), it was learned that the rapper wanted to take QCM to court.
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
Dame Dash Names Kanye West The "Greatest" Roc-A-Fella Artist Over Jay-Z
The relationship between Jay-Z and Dame Dash is one that has spawned several think-pieces considering the former business partners' expansive history. They were once sitting on Hip Hop's throne as two of the three leaders of Roc-A-Fella Records, but once the label dissolved, Dash began to share his side of the story. For decades, Dame has alleged that Jay-Z's shady moves were at the crux of their fallout, even making claims that Hov "betrayed" him for money.
Is Megan Thee Stallion Actually From San Antonio? "Houston Hottie" Responds
The saga between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent.'s Carl Crawford continues after she filed for $1M in damages in their ongoing lawsuit. Following a statement from J. Prince who came to Crawford's defense, all hell broke loose on social media between the CEO and the Traumazine artist. The two exchanged words on Twitter and Instagram before Crawford hopped on Live where he accused Megan Thee Stallion of falsely claiming Houston as her home. According to Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion is a San Antonio native.
Berner Calls On Elon Musk To Plant Weed On Mars On New Single
Berner is one of the most prolific rappers in the game but he's also one of the most important figures in the cannabis industry. Over the years, he's grown Cookies into an internationally recognized brand that is found on shelves across legal markets in the world. Though you could imagine owning a cannabis brand like Cookies would take up a significant amount of his time, he's still working relentlessly in the studio. However, both of his jobs overlap quite frequently.
French Montana's "Unforgettable" Ft. Swae Lee Is Officially Diamond
French Montana turned heads a few months ago when he told Million Dollaz Worth Of Game hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267, that he was the first African-born artist and the first male artist from "The Mecca of Hip-Hop" to have a diamond plaque. It was a claim that many tried to debunk, largely because French didn't necessarily clear whether he meant the Bronx or New York City as a whole.
Meyhem Lauren & Action Bronson Reunite On Daringer Production For "Black Pinot"
Meyhem Lauren and Daringer are revving up for the release of their new project, Black Vladimir, with the release of "Black Pinot" ft. Action Bronson. Daringer's grimey East Coast production delivers an ominous feel. Meyhem Lauren and Action Bronson's viscous flows paint harrowing images of the New York streets in the 90s.
These 15 Actors Were Down To Their Last Dollars Before They Scored Huge Hollywood Roles
Sometimes you have to hit a low point before you can make it to the top!
New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Elton John & Britney Spears, Karol G, and more
It’s Friday! It’s an exciting week because the wait is over, the anticipated new collaboration from Elton John and Britney Spears is here, along with 9 other of the hottest songs dropped this week. 1. Elton John & Britney Spears - Hold me Closer 2. KAROL G, Maldy -...
Lil Tjay Shares "Beat The Odds," His First Release Since Being Shot
Fans are excited to see Lil Tjay back in action following a frightening ordeal. It was back in June when the news was shared that Tjay was shot in New Jersey during what was said to have been a botched robbery. There have been several rumored reports about his recovery, but this week, Tjay officially emerged with a smile on his face and an update, including news regarding the release of his new single, "Beat The Odds."
