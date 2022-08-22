The Weeknd has shared another new teaser for his upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. The show—set in “the gutters of Hollywood,” as the new clip points out—centers on a female pop singer (played by Lily-Rose Depp) as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader. Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye stars in the series, which he produced and co-wrote. The new trailer does not list a release date, but it does give a look at a number of cast members, including Moses Sumney, Blackpink’s Jennie, Mike Dean, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, Hari Nef, and more. The new clip debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas last night, as Stereogum points out. Watch it below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO