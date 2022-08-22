This is the story of an ordinary man living an ordinary life with extra-ordinary blessings. I was the seventh child of Andrew and Nellie Cubit and was born on October 23, 1925, north of Evans, Iowa. Our family doctor, Dr. E.B. Wilcox, stayed overnight at our home in order to be present for my arrival. I was blessed to be born into a Christian home and there were three older brothers and three older sisters who welcomed me into the family. I also had another brother and sister later. These eight brothers and sisters have always been a special blessing to me.

