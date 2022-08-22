Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year
As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while. “My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and...
KOMU
Columbia schools hope for strong softball seasons
High school softball is right around the corner, and there is plenty to talk about with each team in Columbia. Battle starts its campaign with a new coach; Rock Bridge seniors look to win their third district championship and second state championship; Tolton starts its second season in Class 3; and Hickman looks to improve from last year with some new faces.
KOMU
Week 1 rematches highlight mid-Missouri opening week slate
For the fifth season in a row, Blair Oaks will begin its varsity football campaign facing Maryville. The Falcons also are hoping to defeat the Spoofhounds for the fifth season in a row. After beating the Falcons back in 2018 en route to a state championship, Maryville has had a...
KOMU
No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Tolton football set to begin 2022 season at Salisbury
Friday night will mark the beginning of the high school football season in Mid-Missouri, and it will be the first time in over 300 days that Tolton football last took the field. Tolton coach and former MU All-American tight end Michael Egnew enters his fourth season at the helm. In...
KOMU
EmVP: Barbers give free back-to-school haircuts at Columbia event
COLUMBIA - Albert Oakland Park in Columbia was buzzing Sunday morning before the start of a new school year, but not with bees. It buzzed with the sounds of giving back. Volunteer barbers had their hair clippers and trimmers buzzing as they provided free haircuts to children of all ages.
KOMU
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed to allow new provider training
COLUMBIA − Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia, located on North Providence Road, has been temporarily closed for a few weeks as it transitions to new a new provider and new clinicians. The health center aims to reopen in early September. Planned Parenthood Great Plains serves as the affiliate...
KOMU
Missouri Department of Conservation to host first outdoor skills event since before pandemic
Mid-Missourians can pick up some outdoor skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation's next sampling event on Sept. 10. This is the first sampling event the department has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which will train people in outdoor skills such as archery, fishing and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
City of Columbia launches Civic Academy to promote community engagement
COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia is trying out a new way to get more residents involved in local government. Applications are now open for the city’s Civic Academy, a free program where participants will learn more about city government. “Residents who live here have an opportunity to...
KOMU
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. He will make remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be in attendance to introduce Parson. Parson is expected to discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income...
KOMU
Parson touts proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during Columbia visit
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson visited Clary-Shy Park in Columbia Thursday morning as part of his tour across Missouri to advocate for his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during the upcoming special session on Sept. 6. The proposed tax cuts would reduce the top individual tax rate from...
KOMU
New Columbia fire chief to be chosen in coming weeks
The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Westminster College enrollment increases for third consecutive year
FULTON — Westminster College continues to maintain its enrollment increase for the third consecutive year, according a press release from the college. The college welcomes more than 200 new students to its campus this year, creating a positive contrast to the lower enrollment of years past. There may be...
KOMU
Suspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football player
FAYETTE − The Central Methodist University community is mourning after the shooting death of a football player Thursday night. Torrance Evans, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed Thursday at an off-campus house on North Linn Street, according to a school official. A suspect, Kundarrius Kinte Taylor,...
KOMU
Boone County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week
Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
KOMU
Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline
COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
KOMU
Broadway overpass over Highway 63 in Ashland to close next Tuesday
ASHLAND - Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to close the Boone County Route M/Y (Broadway) bridge over Highway 63 next week in order to make pavement improvements. The repairs on the east side of the bridge will require the bridge to be closed from the eastside roundabout to...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, August 26
One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Aug. 25
In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on mortalities from 2017-2019. Findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births, with an even higher rate for Black women. Data from 2018 shows Missouri ultimately ranks above the national average in maternal moralities. Medicaid...
KOMU
Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City opens ahead of schedule
COLE COUNTY − The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City opened early after repairs were made over the last week. The project to repair the ramp began last Wednesday and was supposed to take approximately two weeks. The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs were needed,...
Comments / 0