Hallsville, MO

KOMU

Columbia schools hope for strong softball seasons

High school softball is right around the corner, and there is plenty to talk about with each team in Columbia. Battle starts its campaign with a new coach; Rock Bridge seniors look to win their third district championship and second state championship; Tolton starts its second season in Class 3; and Hickman looks to improve from last year with some new faces.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Week 1 rematches highlight mid-Missouri opening week slate

For the fifth season in a row, Blair Oaks will begin its varsity football campaign facing Maryville. The Falcons also are hoping to defeat the Spoofhounds for the fifth season in a row. After beating the Falcons back in 2018 en route to a state championship, Maryville has had a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Hallsville, MO
Education
KOMU

Tolton football set to begin 2022 season at Salisbury

Friday night will mark the beginning of the high school football season in Mid-Missouri, and it will be the first time in over 300 days that Tolton football last took the field. Tolton coach and former MU All-American tight end Michael Egnew enters his fourth season at the helm. In...
SALISBURY, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Barbers give free back-to-school haircuts at Columbia event

COLUMBIA - Albert Oakland Park in Columbia was buzzing Sunday morning before the start of a new school year, but not with bees. It buzzed with the sounds of giving back. Volunteer barbers had their hair clippers and trimmers buzzing as they provided free haircuts to children of all ages.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. He will make remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be in attendance to introduce Parson. Parson is expected to discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Columbia fire chief to be chosen in coming weeks

The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Westminster College enrollment increases for third consecutive year

FULTON — Westminster College continues to maintain its enrollment increase for the third consecutive year, according a press release from the college. The college welcomes more than 200 new students to its campus this year, creating a positive contrast to the lower enrollment of years past. There may be...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Boone County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week

Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline

COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Broadway overpass over Highway 63 in Ashland to close next Tuesday

ASHLAND - Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to close the Boone County Route M/Y (Broadway) bridge over Highway 63 next week in order to make pavement improvements. The repairs on the east side of the bridge will require the bridge to be closed from the eastside roundabout to...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, August 26

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Aug. 25

In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on mortalities from 2017-2019. Findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births, with an even higher rate for Black women. Data from 2018 shows Missouri ultimately ranks above the national average in maternal moralities. Medicaid...
COLUMBIA, MO

