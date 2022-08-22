ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. He will make remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be in attendance to introduce Parson. Parson is expected to discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Organic certification funding available for Missouri producers

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced new funding this Wednesday in an effort to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certifications for their businesses. Producers may now be reimbursed up to $500 of their certification costs during the program year through the U.S....
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, August 26

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

USDA's organic certification aid program now available for Missouri farmers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that funding is available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining their organic certification for their businesses. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001.
CASSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights....
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline

COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer is charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Warmer days to close out the week, first 90 degree day in over ten days

Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch. Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.
MISSOURI STATE

