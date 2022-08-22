Read full article on original website
Parson touts proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during Columbia visit
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson visited Clary-Shy Park in Columbia Thursday morning as part of his tour across Missouri to advocate for his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during the upcoming special session on Sept. 6. The proposed tax cuts would reduce the top individual tax rate from...
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. He will make remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be in attendance to introduce Parson. Parson is expected to discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income...
Organic certification funding available for Missouri producers
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced new funding this Wednesday in an effort to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certifications for their businesses. Producers may now be reimbursed up to $500 of their certification costs during the program year through the U.S....
Here's what you need to know: Friday, August 26
One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
USDA's organic certification aid program now available for Missouri farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that funding is available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining their organic certification for their businesses. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of...
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001.
ACLU, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition file lawsuit challenging new voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed an additional lawsuit against the state and Secretary of State John Ashcroft challenging House Bill 1878's voter identification requirements. It's the second lawsuit filed to challenge the state's new voter ID law. The Missouri NAACP...
Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights....
Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline
COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
Missouri Department of Conservation to host first outdoor skills event since before pandemic
Mid-Missourians can pick up some outdoor skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation's next sampling event on Sept. 10. This is the first sampling event the department has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which will train people in outdoor skills such as archery, fishing and...
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in St. Louis County, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Charges were filed against two people after a 11-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August. Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond. On August 11,...
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer is charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
Forecast: Warmer days to close out the week, first 90 degree day in over ten days
Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch. Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.
