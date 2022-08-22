ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin

It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
Global superstar DJ and red-hot rappers headline new downtown music festival

A promising spring music and arts fest that was forced to postpone to fall has just revealed its headlining performers. We Are One Music & Arts Festival has announced their anticipated lineup for their event, which goes down November at Eleanor Tinsley Park (18-3600 Allen Pkwy). Headliners will include stars such as international EDM/house DJ Tiësto, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, among many others.
Intimate Japanese BYOB tasting menu experience energizes Montrose

An intimate tasting menu dining experience has returned to Montrose. Reikina is now serving dinner three nights at Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St.). Reikina, which takes its name from the Japanese words reiki (translated as "divine energy") and sakana (snacks paired with sake), evolved out of meals chef Thomas Stacy served at his home during the pandemic. The chef opened a permanent location in CityCentre last year, but it closed in March.
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

