This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Head to Houston SPCA to meet Forman, the little dog with a big personality
Some folks are wary about adopting a rescue dog because their past is such a mystery. Do they have bad habits? Will they be a pain to train?. There's no such wondering with Forman, a little shepherd mix with a big personality. The 32-pounder was rescued from a less-than-ideal living...
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
Goodies + good boys and girls abound at Houston SPCA's Clear the Shelters event
If you've been waiting for the right moment to adopt a furry friend, now is the time. On August 27, the Houston SPCA invites you to participate in its Clear the Shelters adoption event, happening at the Campus for All Animals from 11 am-6 pm. Felines and canines of all...
Global superstar DJ and red-hot rappers headline new downtown music festival
A promising spring music and arts fest that was forced to postpone to fall has just revealed its headlining performers. We Are One Music & Arts Festival has announced their anticipated lineup for their event, which goes down November at Eleanor Tinsley Park (18-3600 Allen Pkwy). Headliners will include stars such as international EDM/house DJ Tiësto, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, among many others.
North downtown brewpub rebrands with bar bites, craft beers, and new events to beat the daily grind
The new owners of a Houston brewery have revealed their plans for the recent acquisition. Local Group Brewing will soon be known as Gristworkz, owner Distincture Hospitality announced. Named for the process of grinding malt and grains that's an essential step in brewing beer, Gristworkz pitches itself as paying homage...
An array of fun awaits in Angleton, home of Stephen F. Austin's famous statue
In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife. Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.
Downtown food hall heats up with bento boxes, crafty burgers, and cranky carrots
Downtown dining destination Finn Hall has switched things up again. The food hall has welcomed the return of one of its original tenants and made space for three new concepts that replace some that quietly shuttered earlier this year. First, chef Shannen Tune has brought Craft Burger back to Finn...
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on October 27 at Silver Street Studios.
Lazybrook/Timbergrove bar rebrands around 2 things it does best: steaks and whiskey
Kristen Powell is changing things up at the Barking Pig, her bar and restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove. After seven years in business, she’s rebranding to a new concept focused on steak and whiskey. Beginning in September, the space at 2307 Ella Blvd. will be known as Ribeye & Rye: Texas...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend seems a bit cooler (or are we imagining it?), which means a perfect time to get out to some hot events. Look for some engaging discussions, art events, and an emo take on Hot Girl Summer at The Rustic (seriously). Some cool music acts hit town, as does...
6 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, Goode news, and a Chef Evelyn showcase
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know. Openings. Crust Pizza Co. has opened its first Inner Loop location in the Heights. Located in the former...
Favorite Houston restaurants and national retailers land at new IAH international terminal
Plans for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport are starting to come together. Houston Airports, the City of Houston department responsible for overseeing the airport's operations, announced two new 10-year vendor contract that will bring a number of local restaurants and retailers to the property.
Vonlane expands luxury bus service from Houston to charming Texas city
In welcome news for Houston travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to a favorite North Texas destination. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, from Houston to Fort Worth and Austin (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Favorite Austin burrito joint unwraps second Houston-area location
Northwest Houston residents may now enjoy burritos made with freshly pressed tortillas. Austin-based burrito restaurant Cabo Bob’s recently opened its new location near Willowbrook Mall at 7103 Cutten Rd. As CultureMap has previously reported, the new location is part of the restaurant's plan to open three new stores in...
Intimate Japanese BYOB tasting menu experience energizes Montrose
An intimate tasting menu dining experience has returned to Montrose. Reikina is now serving dinner three nights at Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St.). Reikina, which takes its name from the Japanese words reiki (translated as "divine energy") and sakana (snacks paired with sake), evolved out of meals chef Thomas Stacy served at his home during the pandemic. The chef opened a permanent location in CityCentre last year, but it closed in March.
Killen's Barbecue fires up new restaurant in familiar Cypress space
A barbecue switcheroo is taking place in Cypress. Killen’s Barbecue will be taking over the space currently occupied by Burro & Bull (25618 Northwest Fwy.), chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap. Killen, who teased the deal over the weekend on social media, explains that he couldn’t pass on the opportunity...
The Houstonian Club invites diners into 'The Kitchen' with new restaurant
Whether you're visiting from out of town or you're a long-time Houston local, The Houstonian Club's renovation is something to get excited about — especially if you're into food. Currently in progress, The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club is the new 6,000-square-foot restaurant and bar that's part of The...
Performing arts fans can get BOGO tickets during Houston Theater Week
One of the best deals in arts and entertainment is here: Houston Theater Week, put on by Houston First Corp. and the Houston Theater District. During August 22-29, 2022, patrons can buy one, get one free for tickets to more than 90 unforgettable plays, musicals, concerts, and dance performances. Even...
Pearland Little League loss ends team's impressive World Series run
Pearland Little League's quest for its second-ever U.S. Championship game appearance at the Little League World Series fell just one game short Thursday, August 25. Despite scoring first, a first-inning grand slam by Nolensville, Tennessee killed any momentum Pearland carried from its two elimination-game wins. The stars from Texas were...
Blood Bros.’ big-name additions for new restaurant leads week’s top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant. The team behind the James Beard Award-finalist barbecue joint is stepping things up with new two key additions. 2. Regal River Oaks-area...
