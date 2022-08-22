Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments
PORTER, TX -- On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Tomball Police seeks Public's Help in Theft at Spec's Liquor Store
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department needs your assistance identifying the individual pictured below. On August 18, 2022, at 1244 hours the subject entered the Spec’s, located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball TX and selected $214.68 in merchandise. The subject was observed concealing the items before exiting the store without paying.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constable Canine Captures Evading Suspect in The Devonshire Woods Subdivision in Spring, Stolen Vehicle Recovered
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constables Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Teller Boulevard in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon deputies arriving, they located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!
Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Click2Houston.com
5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
fox26houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County
Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force we’re attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses, including murder. The male retrieved a pistol. Members of the task force opened fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement. The incident occurred at the 12200 blk of Veterans Memorial. HCSO CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute.
Click2Houston.com
Wanted: Suspect accused of physically abusing child still on the run, police say
HOUSTON – A man accused of physically abusing a child in 2021 is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department. Larry Paul Ardoin, 29, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury. On June 2, 2021, police officers received a report...
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
What was originally reported as a hostage situation in the Greenspoint area has turned into a Houston Police Officer-involved shooting at the Shell Station in Splendora.
