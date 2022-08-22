ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments

PORTER, TX -- On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
PORTER, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Tomball Police seeks Public's Help in Theft at Spec's Liquor Store

TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department needs your assistance identifying the individual pictured below. On August 18, 2022, at 1244 hours the subject entered the Spec’s, located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball TX and selected $214.68 in merchandise. The subject was observed concealing the items before exiting the store without paying.
TOMBALL, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
#Tx
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
HOUSTON, TX
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force we’re attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses, including murder. The male retrieved a pistol. Members of the task force opened fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement. The incident occurred at the 12200 blk of Veterans Memorial. HCSO CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
HOUSTON, TX
SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

What was originally reported as a hostage situation in the Greenspoint area has turned into a Houston Police Officer-involved shooting at the Shell Station in Splendora.
HOUSTON, TX

